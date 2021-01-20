Sparks Set To Fly In 14th Karaka Million 2YO

The fields are now confirmed for the DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m).

Auckland’s Ellerslie Racecourse will host the richest 70 seconds in New Zealand sport this Saturday with the 14th running of the $1m DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m).

The fields are now confirmed for the showpiece event after New Zealand Bloodstock’s live Karaka Million barrier draw took place at the iconic Karaka Sales Centre earlier today.

With a first prize of $550,500, the lucrative race provides a dream opportunity for owners just 12 short months after horses are sold through NZB’s National Yearling Sales Series.

The headline acts are the two early favourites, On the Bubbles (Brazen Beau) and Millefiori (NZ) (Iffraaj), who have each had two starts for two impressive victories.

This year’s live barrier draw format gave connections of horses that were drawn out earlier the opportunity to pick the best starting gate for the show-stopping race held this weekend. At Wednesday’s draw, On the Bubbles pulled a wider barrier of 15, while Millefiori drew barrier five.

