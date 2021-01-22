The Best Place In Auckland To Enjoy Free Outdoor Films Alongside Food, Sun And A Cheeky Bevy
Auckland Live continues the Kiwi summer tradition of outdoor family films with an incredible Summer in the Square line-up of blockbusters and classics screening from 24 Jan – 25 Feb on the giant digital screen in Aotea Square.
The roster of hand-picked summer movies come with some irresistible extras:
- Tasty, high quality meals and bites at the Hello Sailor pop-up café.
- Ice-cream cart with old fashioned hand-rolled ice creams.
- Access to a full bar at Hello Sailor and The Terrace Café.
- Or BYO alcohol-free picnic to enjoy from the comfort of a bean bag.
- Cheap parking rates at the Civic Carpark.
- Aotea Square is easily reached by bus.
Plus, it’s perfect for family and after-work catch ups!
And then to the main event… the films. There is truly something for everyone.
- Ponyo (G). Sun 24 Jan, 5.30pm
- Take Home Pay (M) Thu 28 Jan, 6.30pm Kick your Auckland Anniversary weekend off with this Pasifika action-comedy film filmed in Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand.
- Hairspray (PG) Thu 4 Feb, 6.30pm
- Whale Rider (PG) Sun 7 Feb, 4pm. Celebrate Waitangi Weekend with this much-loved NZ classic.
- Yellow is Forbidden (G) Thu 11 Feb, 6.30pm Celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year
- Valentine’s Day movie – People’s Choice* Sun 14 Feb, 6.30pm You get to choose the film screening on Valentine’s Day! Head to Auckland Live’s Facebook page, where from Fri 22 Jan you can vote for the movie you'd most like to see: La La Land (M) or Some Like It Hot (PG).
- I am Greta - Thu 18 Feb, 6.30pm
- The
Sapphires (PG) Thu 25 Feb,
6.30pm
See the full Auckland Live Summer in the Square programme at: aucklandlive.co.nz/event/summer-in-the-square-2021