Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Best Place In Auckland To Enjoy Free Outdoor Films Alongside Food, Sun And A Cheeky Bevy

Friday, 22 January 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Auckland Live

Auckland Live continues the Kiwi summer tradition of outdoor family films with an incredible Summer in the Square line-up of blockbusters and classics screening from 24 Jan – 25 Feb on the giant digital screen in Aotea Square.


The roster of hand-picked summer movies come with some irresistible extras:

  • Tasty, high quality meals and bites at the Hello Sailor pop-up café.
  • Ice-cream cart with old fashioned hand-rolled ice creams.
  • Access to a full bar at Hello Sailor and The Terrace Café.
  • Or BYO alcohol-free picnic to enjoy from the comfort of a bean bag.
  • Cheap parking rates at the Civic Carpark.
  • Aotea Square is easily reached by bus.

Plus, it’s perfect for family and after-work catch ups!

And then to the main event… the films. There is truly something for everyone.

  • Ponyo (G). Sun 24 Jan, 5.30pm
  • Take Home Pay (M) Thu 28 Jan, 6.30pm Kick your Auckland Anniversary weekend off with this Pasifika action-comedy film filmed in Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand.
  • Hairspray (PG) Thu 4 Feb, 6.30pm
  • Whale Rider (PG) Sun 7 Feb, 4pm. Celebrate Waitangi Weekend with this much-loved NZ classic.
  • Yellow is Forbidden (G) Thu 11 Feb, 6.30pm Celebrate the start of the Chinese New Year
  • Valentine’s Day movie – People’s Choice* Sun 14 Feb, 6.30pm You get to choose the film screening on Valentine’s Day! Head to Auckland Live’s Facebook page, where from Fri 22 Jan you can vote for the movie you'd most like to see: La La Land (M) or Some Like It Hot (PG).
  • I am Greta - Thu 18 Feb, 6.30pm
  • The Sapphires (PG) Thu 25 Feb, 6.30pm
     

See the full Auckland Live Summer in the Square programme at: aucklandlive.co.nz/event/summer-in-the-square-2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Live on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 