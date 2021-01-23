Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer Concert Tour 2021 Kicks Off In Queenstown

Saturday, 23 January 2021, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Greenstone Entertainment

Hello Sailor.

Queenstown was the place to be for the 11th running of the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, the first of three shows in the annual Summer Concert Tour, this year starring an all kiwi line up of Gin Wigmore, Dragon, The Jordan Luck Band, stellar* and Hello Sailor.

Taking up the unique opportunity we have in New Zealand to get together with friends and family and enjoy live outdoor music festivals again, over 10,000 fans took the chance to get their dancing shoes out, and best singing voices on, to make the most of a classic warm and sunny kiwi summer afternoon.

Getting the day underway was Rock Formation Trusts local band, HAVEN, with organisers giving them the chance to perform in front of a crowd the size of which they wouldn’t normally have the chance to do.

All performing as part of the Summer Concert Tour for the first time, the first main act of the day was Hello Sailor, a true kiwi favourite. Having built a huge following around New Zealand in the late 70’s and beyond, their kiwi classics included such hits like Gutter Black, Blue Lady and Billy Bold .

Next up was stellar*. Featuring their original band line up that released their first single back in 1998, (Boh Runga, Andrew Maclaren, Kurt Shanks and Chris van de Geer), they punched out their unique kiwi blend of rock and electronica with timeless classics Violent, Part Of Me, Every Girl and All It Takes .

By then the afternoon was well underway, and taking to the stage THE JORDAN LUCK BAND, headed by Jordan Luck of Exponents fame, had the crowd rocking to a wealth of iconic kiwi anthems including Victoria, Why Does Love Do This To Me, Who Loves Who The Most and I’ll Say Goodbye.

As the show rolled into the late afternoon and early evening, fans geared up for the final two acts of the day.

Having not played live for over 9 months, DRAGON were sure to live up to their reputation of being the epitome of New Zealand rock, with songs we all know and love, such as April Sun In Cuba, Are You Old Enough and Young Years forming part of their set list.

Multiple music award winner, Gin Wigmore, best known for her raspy and unique voice, completes the day with a repertoire of her unmistakable songs that everyone wants to hear including Hey Ho, Kill Of The Night and Man Like That.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment comments, “We are in a fortunate and unique position here in New Zealand, and with Kiwis hunger to be out there and enjoying live music events and other activities over the summer, todays show is a testament to just how lucky we all are. We take great pride in delivering an awesome experience for our fans, and as we move the tour to the North Island for our remaining two shows in Taupo and Whitianga next weekend, we hope those who haven’t already bought a ticket will do so and come along for a great summer’s day out”.

GIN WIGMORE, DRAGON, THE JORDAN LUCK BAND, STELLAR & HELLO SAILOR

Taupo

  • Taupo Amphitheatre
  • Saturday January 30th 2021 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend)

Whitianga

  • Whitianga Waterways Arena
  • Sunday January 31st 2021 (Auckland Anniversary Weekend)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW and PRICED FROM $125 + BOOKING FEES THROUGH www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greenstone Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 