ROB ZOMBIE Releases New Single And Video ‘The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man’

Monday, 1 February 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

SEVENTH STUDIO ALBUM THE LUNAR INJECTION KOOL AID ECLIPSE CONSPIRACY OUT MARCH 12 VIA NUCLEAR BLAST

ROB ZOMBIE releases his second single ‘The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man’ off of The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, to be released March 12th, 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new music video HERE.

The LP is ROB ZOMBIE’s seventh studio album and marks his first new album in nearly five years. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is a classic Zombie album to its core with high-energy rages like ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’ and ‘Get Loose’ to heavy-groove thumpers like ‘Shadow Of The Cemetery Man’ and ‘Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass.’ The new album is produced by ZEUSS.

Listen to ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’ and lead single ‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)’ HERE.

Pre-order The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy via iTunes HERE.

CRITICAL PRAISE FOR LEAD SINGLE ‘THE TRIUMPH OF KING FREAK’
“A ferocious blast.” - Rolling Stone
“Magnet to the weird and wild.” - Revolver
“Shock-rock mastermind.” - Alt Press
“Industrialized thunder.” - Stereogum
“Just the bit of monster movie-style fun we need right now." - Consequence of Sound
“So good it’ll make you forget every sh*tty thing about 2020” - Louder

As a rock icon and filmmaker with a unique vision, ROB ZOMBIE has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. ROB ZOMBIE is a 7-time Grammy nominee, has sold fifteen million albums worldwide to date, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of eight feature films with a worldwide gross totalling more than $150 million. His re-imagining of John Carpenter’s Halloween in 2007 debuted at #1 and still holds a Box Office record for Labor Day Weekend.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy Tracklist

1) Expanding the Head of Zed

2) The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

3) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

4) Hovering Over the Dull Earth

5) Shadow of the Cemetery Man

6) A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

7) 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

8) The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

9) The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10) The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11) Shower of Stones

12) Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13) Boom-Boom-Boom

14) What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15) Get Loose

16) The Serenity of Witches

17) Crow Killer Blues

Rob Zombie Online

robzombie.com

instagram.com/robzombieofficial

twitter.com/RobZombie

facebook.com/RobZombie

youtube.com/user/robzombie

