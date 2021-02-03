Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Variety Welcomes Four New Board Members To Help Tackle Child Poverty

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Variety - The Children's Charity

Variety - the Children’s Charity, has recently appointed four new members to its board to help shape the organisation’s future direction towards alleviating child poverty.

With more than 60 per cent of children supported through their flagship Kiwi Kid Sponsor programme being from a Māori or Pacific Island background, Variety recognised the need for the board to reflect the community it supports. The board members were appointed due to their active leadership and extensive backgrounds in improving social outcomes for children and young people, as well as their commitment to reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing in New Zealand.

Known for her advocacy for diversity in technology, Dr Mahsa Mohaghegh is a computer engineer, senior lecturer and director at Auckland University of Technology (AUT). Mahsa has a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and is involved in research and development of high-level artificial intelligence strategy concerning the future of work and digital disruption. She is also the founder and director of She Sharp, a non-profit networking and learning community, aiming to address the gender imbalance prevalent in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

Marama Royal is a Director of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trustee Ltd and has chaired the trust since 2017. Her wealth of experience in strategic planning, relationship management and organisational change will be a huge asset to Variety, while her passion for achieving positive outcomes for New Zealand’s tamariki (children) and mokopuna (grandchildren) will help provide an important voice for the organisation.

Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo is the Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission. Originally from Samoa, Dr Karanina’s involvement in statutory social work, policy, and gender empowerment within diverse communities, has driven her work in improving outcomes for Pasifika children and families. She holds a number of qualifications in the areas of science, social policy and mediation, including a PhD in public policy from AUT.

Rounding out the appointments is Rachael Tuwhangai (of Tainui Waka and Ngāti Maniapoto descent). Racheal is the Co-Director of MAPSS (Maori and Pasifika Support Services), which focuses on the intersection between indigenous peoples and improving social outcomes, while also providing support in cultural advisory, education and digital technologies. She has a range of experience in the education sector, having previously taught at secondary, tertiary and within prison settings, in both English and te reo Māori. Her background motivates her interest in reducing Māori and Pasifika poverty, underachievement, child welfare and imprisonment.

Variety Chief Executive, Susan Glasgow says, “We’re honoured to welcome our new members to the board. Each one of them brings considerable knowledge and expertise that will help us address child poverty throughout Aotearoa. Covid-19 means the financial struggle for low-income Kiwi families has never been as tough as it is, so we’re thrilled to have these incredible women now join us at board-level.

“Our aim is to continue to help provide basic essentials to the children of families who come to us for support. With the start of school only a few weeks away, this means making sure they have what they need such as a uniform, shoes, stationery and funding for school activities such as camp or sports. I’m inviting New Zealanders interested in supporting our work to sponsor a child through Variety,” adds Susan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Variety - The Children's Charity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 