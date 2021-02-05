Wahine To The Front!

Whether it’s the female focused musical line-up, or the gutsy heroines portrayed in theatre shows, our 2021 line-up celebrates exceptional women across the arts.

Tami Neilson isn't the only wahine worthy of headliner status on our music programme. A trinity of critically acclaimed, award-winning female artists will be making appearances...

Ria Hall (pictured above) will be gracing Harkness Henry's Emporium of Scintillating Wonders to perform her latest album and take part in an intimate korero about the times we live in Manawa Wera: A Conversation Piece.

If you prefer modern pop music that's both clever and catchy, you're in luck with the captivating Los Angeles-based Chelsea Jade making a special summer sojourn back to New Zealand.

For fans of folk or Fur Patrol (or both!) Julia Deans' take on Joni Mitchell’s legendary songbook in Both Sides Now is an absolute must-see.

If you’re more of a drama queen, we recommend checking out Dakota of the White Flats…

According to Director Ella Becroft, this thrillingly spooky show “takes the classic high-action adventure story - so often the dominion of boys - and places it firmly in the capable hands of a couple of loud, rebellious and brave young women".

Also showing at The Meteor is Shakers Re-Stirred. Set in oh so trendy 80's London, this fast-paced laugh out loud comedy stars some of Hamilton's most accomplished female comedic actors as four friends who take up waitressing in a not-so-chic bar out of sheer desperation. Sounds like a hoot!

These are just a small selection of our proudly female dominated 2021 programme!

© Scoop Media

