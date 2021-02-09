Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Born To Fight 9: Armstrong Vs Haraki Set For WKN International Title On April 24 In Auckland

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 7:18 am
Press Release: World Kickboxing Network

On Saturday, April 24 New Zealand will once again become a host of the world-class action, when "Born Fight 9" takes place at YMCA Auckland CBD. The event will see a series of MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts. The top of the fight-bill will feature a contest for WKN International title.

The newly crowned World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion Bob Dhcamad Armstrong will face Pane Haraki in a five-round MMA matchup with WKN International light heavyweight title on the line.

Also on the card the WKN World featherweight Muay Thai champion Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn will square off against New Zealand champion Dominic Reed. As well, former WKN super cruiserweight title challenger Lapa Halangahu will take on Stefan Harrison in kickboxing battle.

The undercard will see Eli Taito faceoff Harry Young Q Kim, Julian Jensen up against Arti Sukasem, and Jonny Jensen vs. Harnill Hylan. The finalized card will be announced in the coming weeks. The current lineup can be found below.

In addition, following "Born to Fight 9", the future event titled "TUPUA - The Giant Tournament" is in the works to be staged in Auckland. The concept, created by WKN World Office in collaboration with the leading promoter in New Zealand Vahid Unesi, will see the four-division contest, from 80 kg to +100 kg. Details will be announced in due course.

Born to Fight 9 fight card

WKN International light heavyweight MMA title, 5 rounds
Bob Dhcamad Armstrong vs. Pane Haraki

Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn vs. Dominic Reed

Stefan Harrison vs. Lapa Halangahu

Eli Taito vs. Harry Young Q Kim

Julian Jensen vs. Arti Sukasem

Jonny Jensen vs. Harnill Hylan

