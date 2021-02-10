Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Your Weekend Roundup: The PRADA Cup Finals

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Auckland City Council

INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will go head-to-head this weekend in the battle to win the PRADA Cup and the right to take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America’s Cup.

Adding to the thrill of the sailing action on the water is a raft of activities and events for land lovers in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. From food and wine festivals, bike raves, to face painting, buskers, food trucks, and more, the Summernova Festival Series is in full swing.

How the PRADA Cup Finals work

The PRADA Cup is the challenger selection series to determine who will take on defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the final event, The 36th America’s Cup Match in March.

The PRADA Cup is delivered by the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, but that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed a spot in the 36th America’s Cup Match. Rather, challengers have had to compete in a series of round robins, followed by a Semi-Final series and now a 13-race Finals between the two leading teams.

With American Magic’s defeat in the semi-finals a few weeks ago, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli secured the spot to take on INEOS Team UK in the PRADA Cup Finals.

There will be up to 13 races in the finals, with the winner being the first to score seven points in the Finals to win the PRADA Cup. There will be two races per day on Saturday (13 February), and Sunday (14 February), on Wednesday 17 February, and then from Friday 19 - 22 February, if required.

For the loser, the results of the PRADA Cup Finals spell the end of their 36th America’s Cup campaign and a three-plus year journey for the syndicate. 

How to watch the action

December and January racing to date has seen thousands turn out on-land and on-the-water, with millions tuning in on screens in New Zealand and around the world. This, says Steve Armitage, Auckland Unlimited General Manger Destination, is a great result for the city, its residents, and visitors.

“A key aim of the 36th America’s Cup has always been to deliver an inclusive and inviting event that engages as many Aucklanders, New Zealanders and overseas fans in the action as possible,” says Armitage.

“It’s been fantastic to see Aucklanders and visitors grab their picnic blankets and head to Maungauika North Head, Takaparawhau Bastion Point, Takapuna Beach and other sites to catch a glimpse of the on-water spectacle and enjoy the vibrant, summer atmosphere,” Armitage says.

If you’re keen to watch this weekend, keep an eye on americascup.com and the official Facebook and YouTube channels for race day updates on course announcements and where to watch.

The America’s Cup Race Village will also show the action on the big screen on Te Wero Island and in Silo Park.

Making the most of the weekend

The Summernova Festival Series is in full swing this weekend delivering up all the summer good times for food and music lovers, bike enthusiasts, and plenty of whanau fun.

First in the line-up is Street Kai on Takutai (12 February), a full day of music and kai from the city’s favourie street food vendors. On Saturday, the sold-out Sunsetter Food and Wine Festival transforms Smales Farm into a foodie and music haven, along with lots of two-wheel fun and music at the Bike Rave: Sundowner Edition.

Or check out Aotea Square, which has been transformed into a nautical playground for another annual favourite, Auckland Live Summer in the Square. Catch the racing on the big screen, Saturday and Sunday, and stick around for live music, blockbuster movies, snacks and refreshments from the Hello Sailor pop-up bar.

And of course, there will be no shortage of buskers and face painters, happening around the city centre and Mission Bay, with performances across Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 