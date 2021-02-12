Yesterday -- Performing The Greatest Hits Of The 70s
Featuring
exciting Kiwi talent
Celebrating the music of Abba, Kenny Rogers,
Boney M, Leo Sayer and more
ALL IN ONE SHOW | ON SALE NOW!
Stewart & Tricia Macpherson are delighted to announce the first Stetson Production for 2021.
With the blessing of the US Producers of ‘Yesterday Once More’ we now present YESTERDAY.
From songs like
ABBA’s Dancing Queen to
KENNY ROGERS’ Ruby Don’t Take Your
Love To Town…and BONEY M’s
Rivers Of Babylon to LEO SAYER’s
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, you’ll enjoy a 2
hour show of non-stop hits, colourful choreography
and
informative and humorous banter.
Under the direction of TOM RAINEY as musical director, who will also appear on stage, as will his son Jimmy on saxophone, this outstanding cast features:
- ALI HARPER- currently performing to rave reviews at Circa Theatre:
- MATTHEW PIKE - Singer, Actor, Guitarist
- LEANNE HOWELL- Singer, Dancer, Choreographer
- COLE JOHNSON- Up &
coming singer, actor who recently spent time in New York
& London furthering his career.
If you believe in yesterday – as the song goes – this is the show for you!
|Yesterday – touring New Zealand this March & April
Saturday, 27 March
2021- Christchurch – Isaac Theatre Royal
– Ticketek
GOOD FRIDAY
Saturday, 3 April 2021- New
Plymouth – TSB Theatre – Ticketek
EASTER MONDAY
Tuesday, 6 April 2021 –
Taupo – Great Lake Centre – Ticketek