Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Yesterday -- Performing The Greatest Hits Of The 70s

Friday, 12 February 2021, 7:46 am
Press Release: Skip

Featuring exciting Kiwi talent
Celebrating the music of Abba, Kenny Rogers,
Boney M, Leo Sayer and more
ALL IN ONE SHOW | ON SALE NOW!

Stewart & Tricia Macpherson are delighted to announce the first Stetson Production for 2021.

With the blessing of the US Producers of ‘Yesterday Once More’ we now present YESTERDAY.

From songs like ABBA’s Dancing Queen to KENNY ROGERSRuby Don’t Take Your Love To Town…and BONEY M’s Rivers Of Babylon to LEO SAYER’s You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, you’ll enjoy a 2 hour show of non-stop hits, colourful choreography and
informative and humorous banter.

Under the direction of TOM RAINEY as musical director, who will also appear on stage, as will his son Jimmy on saxophone, this outstanding cast features:

  • ALI HARPER- currently performing to rave reviews at Circa Theatre:
  • MATTHEW PIKE - Singer, Actor, Guitarist
  • LEANNE HOWELL- Singer, Dancer, Choreographer
  • COLE JOHNSON- Up & coming singer, actor who recently spent time in New York & London furthering his career.
     

If you believe in yesterday – as the song goes – this is the show for you!

Yesterday – touring New Zealand this March & April

Saturday, 27 March 2021- Christchurch – Isaac Theatre Royal – Ticketek
Sunday, 28 March 2021- Dunedin – Regent Theatre – Patron Base
Monday, 29 March 2021 – Invercargill – Civic Theatre – Ticketek
Wednesday, 31 March 2021 – Wellington -Opera House – Ticket Master
Thursday, 1 April 2021 – Paraparaumu – Southwards Theatre – Eventfinda

GOOD FRIDAY

Saturday, 3 April 2021- New Plymouth – TSB Theatre – Ticketek
Sunday, 4 April 2021 – Wanganui – Royal Opera House – Ticketek

EASTER MONDAY

Tuesday, 6 April 2021 – Taupo – Great Lake Centre – Ticketek
Wednesday, 7 April 2021 – Hastings – Opera House – Ticketek
Thursday, 8 April 2021 – Tauranga – Baycourt Theatre – Ticketek
Friday, 9 April 2021 – Hamilton – Clarence Street Theatre – Ticketek
Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Auckland – Bruce Mason Centre – Ticket Master

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Skip on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 