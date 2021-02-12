Zoe Moon Shares "Bubbles", An R&B-folk Journey Of Musical Space And Harmony

Wellington-based music progeny Zoe Moon shares her gorgeous, transfixing single "Bubbles", out today!

Through resonant low notes gliding effortlessly to angelic upper registers, Zoe Moon’s first solo release, “Bubbles” is an absorbing ride through a rich, sonorous and an unconventional tale of intimacy, an homage to Zoe’s now-deceased twin sister, Sachi, with whom she shared her formative bubble. “In writing "Bubbles" I took ownership of my story, and explored how that very first partnership continues to guide the connections that I form, whether it be with friends, lovers, or family.”

Written in 2019, the song was given space to be reconsidered and reworked during the time of covid-lockdown reflection. Zoe says of “Bubbles” that it is “my accidental prophecy, simultaneously reflecting these strange and trying times as well as my own heart.” It’s as if she knew that after her first iteration of the song, New Zealand would soon retreat into our prescribed bubbles, discovering new emotional boundaries and perceptions of the world “I believe that intimacy is an opportunity to inextricably lose and find ourselves in the sea of another. To my eyes, these uncertain waters that envelope our times mirror the same.”

Zoe Moon has been surrounded by musical performance her entire life, and she is no stranger to the stage. After opening for, and singing on the Grammy award winning TajMo tour, and dazzling the world creating brilliant blood harmonies alongside big sister Deva Mahal on her Run Deep Tour, Z o E comes to us now crystallized by the world stage. Swirling with the experience of performing on stages like North Sea Jazz Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, Jools Holland show, and even the Hollywood bowl, Zoe has honed her vocal craft, ready to make a mark of her own. The second signing to Wellington’s new label on the scene Blue Riot Records, Zoe's full album will be released later in 2021.

**Zoe will be hosting a "Bubbles" release show at San Fran on 14 February - Valentines Day! The perfect occasion for a sultry and intimate evening!

Buy tickets here!



Info about "Bubbles" Studios:

Recorded between Surgery Studios in Newtown and home studio spaces. - Originally demoed in Zoe's bedroom on an iPhone.

- Mixed by Estère at her home studio.

- Mastered by Pete Maher Players:

Zoe Moon - Lead vocals, piano, harmony, vocal production and drum production

Leonardo Coghini - Piano and synth

Marika Hodgson - Bass

Darren Matthiessen - Drums and percussion Writers:

Zoe Moon - Writer, composer, arrangement. Producers & engineers:

Zoe Moon - Executive Producer

Estère Dalton - Assisting producer and engineer

Andrew Downes - Recording engineer for surgery session. Special thanks to:

My family, friends and band for supporting me through this process. Dedication:

For Sachi. A song for "just we two".

Zoe Moon I Bio Zoe Moon (Mahal) is an Artist with a wealth of songs bursting from her soul. Hawaiian born, Aotearoa bred: this fledgling of a musical dynasty may be best known for her work with mega-band Brockaflower, but is earning a reputation for spellbinding performances in her own right. Zoe blends elements of old and new to create what she calls, 'Folk RnB', her very own kind of alchemy. Truth seeking with a keen ear for harmony, a dynamic stage presence and an insightful sense of lyricism, her songs explore the interpersonal nuances of identity, life and love with an open heart. For Zoe, music is the very fabric that connects and transcends, music is family. What is ‘Folk RnB’? Besides an excuse to follow her creative bliss, ‘Folk’ speaks to her musical lineage, her fascination with grounding complex arrangements in unassuming acoustic instruments like the ukulele, as well as a recognition of the Black American storytellers and folk culture that came before her. ‘RnB’ speaks to music that moves her and the rhythms and unique sonic kit Zoe pulls from to create her sound. Elements of Gospel Soul, Hip Hop, Blues and Jazz can be found as she weaves a world of influences into an undulating dance between strength and softness. After opening for, and singing on, the Grammy Award-winning TajMo tour, and dazzling the world creating brilliant blood harmonies alongside big sister Deva Mahal on her Run Deep Tour, Zoe comes to us now crystallized by the world stage. Swirling with the experience of performing on stages like North Sea Jazz Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, Jools Holland show, and even the Hollywood bowl, she is no stranger to putting on a show. You may have even seen her alongside longtime friend Estère in support of her most recent releases. Between her headline set at Gardens Magic, her showcasing at Performance Arcade and shows across the North Island she continues to make waves. No longer apologizing for who she is, where she’s from or what she has to say, Zoe is strengthened in her resolve as a Black woman on the rise and certainly one to watch.

