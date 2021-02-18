A Powerful Insight Into Te Ao Māori Through Art - Nikau Hindin On The Toi Tū Toi Ora Contemporary Māori Art Exhibition

Auckland Art Gallery’s Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art exhibition takes you through a beautiful journey of the Māori creation story. Artist, Nikau Hindin reflects on her experience of the show and the important messages illustrated throughout.

Featuring over 300 artworks by 111 Māori artists from the last 70 years, Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art exhibition is the largest exhibition in Auckland Art Gallery’s history.

Framed by the Māori creation narrative, the exhibition takes audiences through a powerful journey from the very beginning. Indigenous artist, Nikau Hindin speaks of the different stages of the exhibition, starting in Te Kore, moving in to Te Pō and finally emerging in to Te Ao Mārama (the world of light).

“You get to physically experience our creation story and the wairua of that” says Nikau, “it’s a very spiritual experience walking through this show”.

Check out Nikau’s full experience and reflection on the Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition here: Youtube, Facebook & Instagram

Nikau sees the show as an opportunity for people in Aotearoa to experience, see and learn about what it is to be Māori and to have a stronger understanding and connection with the whenua they reside upon.

Although the artists featured in the exhibition are from different eras and their work of different styles, the messages portrayed throughout the artworks are all aligned and speak to the same kaupapa. Common themes are represented throughout the show and many relate to issues or topics that are still relevant today. There’s so much to gain from experiencing the Toi Tū Toi Ora exhibition – and it’s free for everyone to enjoy.

Exhibition details: Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art

Where:

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Corner Kitchener and Wellesley Streets

Auckland, New Zealand

Admission:

FREE for New Zealand residents and Gallery Members

