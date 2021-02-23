Spark Sport Gears Up For The Joseph Parker Vs Junior Fa – Talent Lineup And Streaming Advice

Spark Sport front man Scotty Stevenson, City Kickboxing trainer Mike Angove and rugby league and boxing star Monty Betham will headline the Spark Sport commentary team calling the bout between Joseph Parker and Junior Fa on Saturday February 27. Blogger, reporter and combat sport podcast host Leilani Momoisea will join the team as ringside and backstage reporter.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says he’s excited to welcome the talent on board the Spark Sport production.

“Both Mike Angove and Monty Betham are household names in the New Zealand boxing scene so that they will bring a wealth of expertise and experience ringside. Scotty Stevenson is a seasoned broadcaster who has proven he’s got the skills and knowledge to work across a range of sports we produce.

“Leilani Momoisea is also a talent that we are very keen to showcase throughout fight night. She’s an extremely passionate combat fighting fan and her podcast has proven to be a hit amongst the combat fighting community.

“Alongside our lineup of talent, we will also have David Light – WBO Oriental Cruiserweight Champion and Troy Garton – 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist as special guests in the buildup to the headlining fight of Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa, which is shaping up to be the biggest boxing match New Zealand has seen in a long time.”

Don’t leave it to chance – test your stream

Duco events and Spark Sport are reminding boxing fans to not leave watching the fight to chance on a pirated broadcast on social media as illegal streams will be shut down swiftly and well before people watching get to witness any of the action.

“World class antipiracy technology is being used for this fight, so pirated streams will be shut down and blocked throughout the night”, says David Higgins, founder of Duco events. “People who want to watch the clash must purchase through the platform.”

Latch agrees with Higgins, “To avoid any last-minute stress, we’re encouraging people to come in earlier to make sure their streaming set ups are ready to go on the night. Make sure you’re ready to watch the action live because it’s bound to be an action-packed night.

Spark Sport and Duco events are offering a premium broadcast experience. “There’s some great content around the fight already, in particular the beyond the ropes mini-series which follows and documents the preparations of team Parker and team Fa in the lead up to the heavyweight bout.”

The fight is a pay-per-view event on Spark Sport and is priced at $49.99 for consumer customers. Commercial packages are also available for bars, restaurants etc. Coverage starts on Spark Sport at 7:30pm.

