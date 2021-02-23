Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ’s Best Head To Takapoto For Top Competition

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 6:39 pm
Press Release: The Black Balloon

COVID-19 may be putting a halt to fluid offshore travel but that hasn’t stopped an international flavour at Takapoto Estate Show Jumping.

New Zealand’s iconic boutique show kicks off on Wednesday morning, running through to Sunday. The first week of competition was cancelled due to COVID-19 Alert Levels but it is all go this week with the nation’s best combinations heading to Lake Karapiro.

Frenchman Michel Ismalun, who travelled to New Zealand last year for the 2020 show, will be designing the courses for the silver and gold tours from afar. A writer, trainer and former rider, Michel has designed courses the world over, including as part of the team for the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014.

“It’s nice we can still have that international flare given how difficult times are at the moment,” says show director Mikayla Plaw. “It was super disappointing to cancel the first week but safety was key and given the distances some riders were travelling, the call had to be made early.”

The Takapoto team have added the young horse classes to the week two schedule, which is starting a day earlier than initially planned. Riders will compete in tours – gold, silver, bronze and copper – with qualifiers whittling the fields down to only the best for the finals. Gerrit Beker will design the courses in the Land Rover Premier Arena, with Eryn Duffy in the Dunstan Sand Arena and Olympic silver medallist Greg Best tasked with the courses for the young horse classes.

While the competition will be red hot across the grades, the social side of the show is definitely not-to-be missed but tickets fly out the door. “We look forward to celebrating with everyone at the sell-out APL Cocktail Party on Saturday night,” says Mikayla.

There is also the very exclusive Farm to Table dining experience on Thursday evening which features locally-sourced food, including much from Takapoto Estate, matched with wines. The chefs look to use only produce that is organic or spray free, and sustainable farmed. “These dishes are a reflection of our shared ethos for creating honest, seasonal creations that are packed full of flavour.”
Sunday’s Grand Prix VIP Finals Lunch is always popular for both corporate hosting or just wining and dining with friends and family while watching what promises to be a thrilling Gold Tour Final.
Held at Takapoto Estate on the outskirts of Cambridge on the banks of Lake Karapiro, the show brings a taste of Europe to New Zealand and while a treat for riders, it is equally a destination for those who like to watch top competition in comfort.

WHAT: Takapoto Estate Show Jumping
WHERE: Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Road, Maungatautari, Waikato 3494
WHEN: Wednesday - Sunday, February 24-28, 2021
MORE INFO AND TICKETS: www.takapotoestateshowjumping.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Black Balloon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 