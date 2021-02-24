Auckland Pride Festival 2021 March And Party

PRIDE MARCH

Tāmaki Makaurau’s rainbow communities will once again take to the streets of Central Auckland, marching with a collective call for continued change, continued progress, and in celebration of the progress already achieved.

The third March will follow the same proceedure as previous years, gathering from 4pm in Albert Park at the site of Auckland’s first gay liberation protest in 1972. The March itself will commence at approximately 5pm, led by the Auckland Pride team and the Mothers of Tāmaki Makaurau’s leading Vogue Houses - Mother Falencie Aitu, Mistress Moe Laga (COVEN-Carangi) and Jaycee Tanuvasa (IMAN). The March will take the Auckland Central graduation route, proceeding along Princes Street and Bowen Street, down Victoria Street East, and up Queen Street, to culminate in Aotea Square where the Pride Party will be held.

A peaceful event that all who share the kaupapa of the Auckland Pride Festival are welcome to join, the Pride March is a free, family friendly, and accessible event facilitated by Auckland Pride. The 2020 March saw over 7,000 people take part, doubling numbers from the inaugural event.

PRIDE PARTY

As the March comes to an end, the celebrations continue into the night with the Pride Party in Aotea Square. Kicking off from 6pm, two stages will be showcasing some of Aotearoa’s finest queer acts, including musicians, drag artists, and DJs - headlined by Randa and HalfQueen, and hosted by HugoGrrrl and Miss Geena.

The 2021 Party is a free, all-ages, accessible event, presented by Auckland Pride, with support from our Party Partners: Auckland Unlimited, Skyn, Spark NZ, and Auckland Live. The Pride Party is the final major event of Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square and part of Auckland’s mega weekend of events.

Main Stage - hosted by Hugo Grrrl

6pm: DJ Kate Barnes presents Fat, Femme and Fierce

6.30pm: Caribbean Southern Stars Steelband

7pm: Randa

8pm: Drag Hour of Power - featuring MurderHaus, Bionica, Vanessa La Roux and Lala & Remi

Ending HIV Summer Hoedown Stage - hosted by Miss Geena

6.30pm: DJ SNAKELEGS

7.30pm: Jordan Eskra

8.30pm: Lady Shaka

9.30pm: HalfQueen (until 11pm)

