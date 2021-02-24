Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland Pride Festival 2021 March And Party

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 8:26 am
Press Release: Auckland Pride

PRIDE MARCH
Tāmaki Makaurau’s rainbow communities will once again take to the streets of Central Auckland, marching with a collective call for continued change, continued progress, and in celebration of the progress already achieved.

The third March will follow the same proceedure as previous years, gathering from 4pm in Albert Park at the site of Auckland’s first gay liberation protest in 1972. The March itself will commence at approximately 5pm, led by the Auckland Pride team and the Mothers of Tāmaki Makaurau’s leading Vogue Houses - Mother Falencie Aitu, Mistress Moe Laga (COVEN-Carangi) and Jaycee Tanuvasa (IMAN). The March will take the Auckland Central graduation route, proceeding along Princes Street and Bowen Street, down Victoria Street East, and up Queen Street, to culminate in Aotea Square where the Pride Party will be held.

A peaceful event that all who share the kaupapa of the Auckland Pride Festival are welcome to join, the Pride March is a free, family friendly, and accessible event facilitated by Auckland Pride. The 2020 March saw over 7,000 people take part, doubling numbers from the inaugural event.

PRIDE PARTY
As the March comes to an end, the celebrations continue into the night with the Pride Party in Aotea Square. Kicking off from 6pm, two stages will be showcasing some of Aotearoa’s finest queer acts, including musicians, drag artists, and DJs - headlined by Randa and HalfQueen, and hosted by HugoGrrrl and Miss Geena.

The 2021 Party is a free, all-ages, accessible event, presented by Auckland Pride, with support from our Party Partners: Auckland Unlimited, Skyn, Spark NZ, and Auckland Live. The Pride Party is the final major event of Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square and part of Auckland’s mega weekend of events. 

Main Stage - hosted by Hugo Grrrl

  • 6pm: DJ Kate Barnes presents Fat, Femme and Fierce
  • 6.30pm: Caribbean Southern Stars Steelband
  • 7pm: Randa
  • 8pm: Drag Hour of Power - featuring MurderHaus, Bionica, Vanessa La Roux and Lala & Remi

Ending HIV Summer Hoedown Stage - hosted by Miss Geena

  • 6.30pm: DJ SNAKELEGS
  • 7.30pm: Jordan Eskra
  • 8.30pm: Lady Shaka
  • 9.30pm: HalfQueen (until 11pm)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Pride on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 