Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

High Altitude Boat Show Defies Covid

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Antique and Classic Boat Show

 

With many events cancelled by Covid 19, the organisers of the NZ Antique & Classic Boat Show are expecting positive spinoffs next weekend (March 6 and 7) for the annual show at Lake Rotoiti in the Nelson Lakes National Park.

Event organiser Pete Rainey says registrations are up on previous years and accommodation in St Arnaud is booked out.

“We’ve pushed the show as another option for Kiwi ‘staycations’ - with two days of action on land and on the lake there is plenty to see, as well as the other attractions of St Arnaud and the Nelson Lakes National Park,” he said.

Then there’s the opportunity the lockdown offered for ‘blokes in sheds’.

“We know New Zealand’s lock down wasn’t all Zoom meetings and sourdough and we’re expecting a showing from craftsmen and women who spent lockdown working on classic boating projects,” Rainey said. “There’s always a surprise factor and we’ve had some simply stunning entries turn up on the day many times.”

Rainey said after 21 years the formula was a proven crowd pleaser, with the action on the lake complimented by the displays on land in the morning where visitors can chat to the owners of vessels.

“You might see a historic display featuring a sleek Great Lakes’ speedboat with a bootlegging past, or watch while a cup of tea is made in the ‘Windermere kettle’ of an Edwardian steam-launch fired on Vietnamese anthracite,” he said. “Owners reveal the stories of their restorations, such as hunting for kahikatea - New Zealand’s wooden equivalent to carbon fibre - to reline a sailing dinghy.”

The judges are always out for a story as well as good looking boat, but even after 22 years, Rainey said last year’s winner Jacqueline was a stand out on both fronts.

“This sleek Italian-made Riva powerboat was once owned by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy-Onassis and will be back at the 2021 event,” he said. “A new boat for us this year is a lovingly restored Cedar strip canoe that formed part of a Canadian display at the 1925 Dunedin exhibition. This mash-up of flashy and humble is a hallmark of the boat show.”

The New Zealand Antique and Classic Boat Show is on March 6 & 7 at Kerr Bay, St Arnaud, 10am – 4pm both days. A reminder dogs are not allowed in the National Park, and a warning not to wear blue as it attracts the bumblebees which are copious at this time of year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Antique and Classic Boat Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 