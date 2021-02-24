Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Snowplanet Revamps Kids Party Packages

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Snowplanet

Snowplanet have new more flexible Kids Birthday Party packages. Changes include newly constructed party-rooms, and the decoupling of the food and beverage packages from the snow activities.

Customers can now build their own birthday party package. Birthday parties options now include snow activities only, snow activities and a party room (BYO food), or a fully catered package with snow activities, a party room and food and beverages provided by the 7Summits Restaurant team.

Snow based activities are;

  • Winter Wonderland Snow fun, perfect for younger children who just want to experience the snow and play;
  • Winter Wonderland tubing package, great for more adventurous kids who want to experience the thrill of snow tubing;
  • Snow sports party that includes a 2 hour snow pass with 1hr of a ski or snowboard instructor to get the kids going;
  • Freeride party where your kids get 2hrs to ride the slopes without an instructor. Perfect for those who already know how to ski or snowboard and just want to maximise their time on the slopes.

The newly constructed party rooms are flexible spaces that offer rooms for up to 6, 12, 16 or 20 people. Rooms can be combined to accommodate more people on request.

The party room and BYO food option is great for those with special dietary requirements, and for customers looking to keep the costs down, while still enjoying all the fun Snowplanet offers.

Snowplanet still offers fully catered parties. With 2 different set menus, plus a buffet-style option giving plenty of choice.

Snowplanet also offer add-ons that include a cake, decorations, and invitations.

Learn more about Snowplanets Birthday Party Packages

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Snowplanet on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 