Snowplanet Revamps Kids Party Packages

Snowplanet have new more flexible Kids Birthday Party packages. Changes include newly constructed party-rooms, and the decoupling of the food and beverage packages from the snow activities.

Customers can now build their own birthday party package. Birthday parties options now include snow activities only, snow activities and a party room (BYO food), or a fully catered package with snow activities, a party room and food and beverages provided by the 7Summits Restaurant team.

Snow based activities are;

Winter Wonderland Snow fun, perfect for younger children who just want to experience the snow and play;

Winter Wonderland tubing package, great for more adventurous kids who want to experience the thrill of snow tubing;

Snow sports party that includes a 2 hour snow pass with 1hr of a ski or snowboard instructor to get the kids going;

Freeride party where your kids get 2hrs to ride the slopes without an instructor. Perfect for those who already know how to ski or snowboard and just want to maximise their time on the slopes.

The newly constructed party rooms are flexible spaces that offer rooms for up to 6, 12, 16 or 20 people. Rooms can be combined to accommodate more people on request.

The party room and BYO food option is great for those with special dietary requirements, and for customers looking to keep the costs down, while still enjoying all the fun Snowplanet offers.

Snowplanet still offers fully catered parties. With 2 different set menus, plus a buffet-style option giving plenty of choice.

Snowplanet also offer add-ons that include a cake, decorations, and invitations.

