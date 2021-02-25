Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Production Underway For New Kiwi Film Going, Going

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 8:02 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY LOREN TAYLOR, GOING, GOING’S STELLAR CAST INCLUDES ELIZABETH HAWTHORNE, VICTORIA HARALABIDOU, LOREN TAYLOR, ROBYN MALCOLM, ROBBIE MAGASIVA, COHEN HOLLOWAY

Production has commenced in Wellington, New Zealand this week for a new comedy feature film starring a host of well-known actors. From the producers behind The Breaker Upperers, Cousins, and Top of the Lake, Going, Going weaves together the stories of three very different women as they come face to face with their wild, true selves.

Going, Going marks Taylor’s directorial debut on a feature film. Her extensive acting credits include Eagle vs Shark which she co-wrote. She’s recently been on the big screen in Baby Done and This Town.

“I am very privileged to be working with an astonishing bunch of creative and kind people (and animals!) to bring this script to life on the big screen (I love working with animals!),” commented writer-director Loren Taylor.

The film’s cast includes Elizabeth Hawthorne (The Light Between Oceans), Victoria Haralbidou (Brides), Loren Taylor, Robyn Malcolm (Top of the Lake), Robbie Magasiva (Sione’s Wedding) and Cohen Holloway (Hunt for the Wilderpeople).

Going, Going will be produced by Philippa Campbell (Top of the Lake, Rain) and Georgina Conder (Cousins, The Breaker Upperers). The film is made with investment by the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC), the NZFC’s 125 Fund, a bespoke fund launched in 2018 to celebrate New Zealand’s 125 years of universal suffrage and with the assistance of the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Recovery Fund. Going, Going is supported by additional investment from industry partners Department of Post and Imagezone and made with the generous support of Weta Digital. The film will be distributed in New Zealand and Australia by Vendetta Films.

