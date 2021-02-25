Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

World Class Showcase Of Kiwi Comedy Takes Centre Stage In The 2021 Best Foods Comedy Gala

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Comedy Trust

New Zealand Comedy Trust and Best Foods Mayo present
BEST FOODS COMEDY GALA
As part of the 2021 NZ International Comedy Festival


After a disrupted 2020, and a blockbuster Best Foods Christmas Comedy Gala being one of the biggest comedy shows in the world last year, the New Zealand Comedy Trust is delighted to announce the return of the NZ Intl Comedy Festival for 2021, running May 4 – 23.

The festival will kick off with an extravaganza in the form of the Best Foods Comedy Gala, hosted by the legendary Justine Smith at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre on Friday 30 April in Tāmaki Makaurau, and coming to Pōneke on Sunday 2 May at the Wellington Opera House. As always, a spectacular selection of Aotearoa’s comedy superstars will guarantee big laughs from their bite-sized sets, all packed into a fast-paced live show that will tickle every kind of funny bone.

One of New Zealand's very best steps up to the mic to host this evening of unmissable comedy - Justine Smith. With awards coming out her ears, including multiple Best MC nods as judged by her peers at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards, Justine is also a familiar face on TV sets nationwide, regularly featuring on Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Project and 7 Days. Keeping the energy high all night long, Justine’s razor-sharp wit, snort-inducing storytelling, and biting commentary will make for a hilarious show to remember!

The first wave of sensational Kiwi talent on this year’s Gala lineup has been locked in, with hugely successful veteran of the local comedy scene and TV star Ben Hurley back on the bill with his classic stand-up style; joined by one-half of the iconic Laughing Samoan’s duo Tofiga Fepulea'i - incredibly making his Comedy Gala debut in 2021 after a long career spanning multiple decades. 2018 Fred Award Winner Chris Parker makes a welcome return to live gigs after becoming a viral sensation with his crafty lockdown antics; also joined by 2017 winner of the Billy T Award Angella Dravid with her awkward and always hilarious style that saw her finishing victorious in TVNZ’s Taskmaster NZ. Stay tuned for even more acts to be announced as we start the countdown to showtime!

If you can't travel to the shows, the kind people at TVNZ are bringing the show to you through the magic of TV, with exclusive behind-the-scenes action from the Auckland Best Foods Comedy Gala. The 2021 NZ Comedy Fest is made possible by the excellent folks at Best Foods Mayo who again have joined the team to keep Aotearoa giggling as the Gold Sponsor of the Fest.

Keep posted to comedyfestival.co.nz, as the full programme of shows in the 2021 Comedy Fest will be announced and go on-sale on Thursday 18 March.

BEST FOODS COMEDY GALA

AUCKLAND:
Friday 30 April, 8pm
Live at Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland Live 
Tickets on-sale now via Ticketmaster
Filmed for broadcast on TVNZ, with support from NZ On Air.

WELLINGTON:
Sunday 2 May, 7.30pm
Live at The Opera House
Tickets on-sale now via Ticketmaster

First performer announcement:
Justine Smith - host
Ben Hurley
Tofiga Fepulea'i
Chris Parker
Angella Dravid

Click here for performer bios and hi-res imagery
Book at comedyfestival.co.nz

Proceeds from this event will support the New Zealand Comedy Trust to run the annual Comedy Festival and continue their work in the development of the local comedy industry.
The 2021 NZ Intl Comedy Festival will run from May 4 – 23.

