Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival: Covid Update

With Hamilton now in Covid-19 Alert Level 2, the decision has been made to cancel all of today's HGAF events at the Hamilton Gardens.

The safety of our audience, staff, artists, crew, and volunteers is our first priority.

Ticket holders will be contacted and refunded.

Regarding HGAF events at the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts:

Mahy Magic will be cancelled with ticket holders refunded.

Made For Opus will go ahead in accordance with Level 2 public gathering guidelines.

Laser Kiwi 2 at The Meteor will also go ahead in accordance with Level 2 public gathering guidelines.

© Scoop Media

