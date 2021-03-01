NZSO Postpones Six Concerts Due To Covid-19 Restrictions

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa has postponed the first leg of its South Island tour 4-7 March due to the change in Covid-19 alert levels.

The public concerts postponed are The Soldier’s Tale in Wanaka (4 March), Dunedin (5 March), Oamaru (6 March), Ashburton (7 March) and Town and Country in Invercargill (4 March) and Dunedin (6 March). Schools concerts of Peter and the Wolf in Invercargill (4 March) and Dunedin (5 March) and a Relaxed Concert in Dunedin are also postponed.

NZSO concerts in Christchurch, Blenheim and Nelson 10-14 March are still scheduled to go ahead.

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs says the Orchestra’s No. 1 priority is the health and safety of its audience and performers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We know our South Island audiences will be very disappointed that the NZSO has had to postpone the concerts. We also know they understand the challenges their national orchestra faces because of Covid-19 restrictions. We are determined to bring these exciting concerts to Wanaka, Invercargill, Dunedin, Oamaru and Ashburton later this year.”

Mr Biggs says due to postponing the 4-7 March concerts the NZSO will consider whether to stream to the nation performances by the Orchestra in the first week of March.

© Scoop Media

