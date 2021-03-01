Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Constellation Cup Series To Be Played In Christchurch

Monday, 1 March 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has confirmed the Constellation Cup series between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds will go ahead with all four Tests played in Christchurch, closed to the general public. 

The Silver Ferns and Diamonds will meet at Christchurch Arena on Tuesday 2 March and Wednesday 3 March as scheduled, but crowds for the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, will not be permitted due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community and change of alert levels around the country. 

The two Tests which were to be played in Tauranga, on Saturday 6 March and Sunday 7 March, will now also be played in Christchurch to help minimise travel. 

NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said it was extremely disappointing to make these decisions in what continued to be challenging times. 

“We are hugely disappointed for our netball fans who were looking forward to seeing the world champion Silver Ferns take on their biggest rivals, the world number one Diamonds,” she said. 

“Our sporting landscape has changed and we must adapt and change with it. However, the priority for us will however always be the safety and wellbeing of the athletes, fans and all of those involved in the Cadbury Netball Series. 

“The change in alert levels means we must follow the Ministry of Health guidelines regarding mass gatherings, which does not allow us to play in front of a crowd.” 

Wyllie said the decision to play all Tests in Christchurch was around safety by minimising the need for teams to travel. 

“Again, this is about the safety of the athletes, management and staff involved and being able to play all four Tests in a controlled environment played a big part in our decisions to go ahead.” 

She said both the Silver Ferns, Diamonds and event staff had already adopted many of the protocols for operating at Level 2 in the build-up to the Constellation Cup and would continue to follow the regulations this week. 

“We understand the disappointment that comes with making these decisions but we also feel fortunate that international netball can still be played and know the athletes from both teams will want to perform for the netball community.” 

The Constellation Cup matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 3 and delayed on Prime, while all ticket purchasers will be contacted by Ticketek and will receive a full refund. 

2021 CONSTELLATION CUP

All matches to be played at Christchurch Arena

Tuesday 2 March at 7.15pm
Wednesday 3 March at 7.15pm
Saturday 6 March at 4.15pm
Sunday 7 March at 3.15pm

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 