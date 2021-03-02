Europe’s Largest Winter Music Festival Joins Forces With Rhythm & Alps To Announce Snowboxx NZ 2021

Europe’s biggest winter music festival, Snowboxx has today announced an avalanche of Aotearoa artists for the first-ever New Zealand edition.

Taking place in collaboration with Rhythm & Alps this September 7 - 14, the week-long slopeside party at Cardrona and Treble Cone will be soundtracked by an eclectic mix of electronic music. From house to hip hop, drum & bass to disco, Snowboxx NZ will be recreating the successful Snowboxx European extravaganza which takes place annually in Avoriaz, featuring an action-packed program of performances across a series of mountain-top stages.

The first-artist announcement includes headliners, Shapeshifter who will be performing a live DJ set, a very rare and scaled-down version of their full band experience in the mighty Southern Alps. Accompanying them on main stage duties is firm festival favourites, Lee Mvtthews - known for banging out infectious tunes and bass-driven drops and more Kiwi headliners to be revealed.

The event promises electrifying live performances aplenty, with the Queen of New Zealand’s roots and dancehall scene - Rubi Du, Def Jam’s Polynesian poet Melodownz, and experimental electronic producers Kédu Carlö known for their lush live percussion, melodic experimentation and sarcastic lyricism.

Meanwhile, local DnB dons, Concord Dawn, Sly Chaos, Fairbrother and Tali & Chicorelli, will be cranking it up a notch alongside dancefloor detonators The Peacekeepers. Joining them on a collective mission to make you dance is Frank Brooker, the Sweet Mix Kids, Out of Sorts, Sin, Pork Crackle and Club 121 pioneers, Cameron Morris and Jesper Tjarnfors of 121 Soundsystem. A house and techno haven awaits.

With more Aotearoa artists, as well as a fun-filled week of off-piste activities to be announced, the ultimate mountain playground provides the backdrop for this world-class production.

Alex Turnbull, Rhythm & Alps Promoter, comments, “We have brought together some of New Zealand’s best home-grown talent for one hell of a party. Rather than hedging our bets on borders being open and booking international artists, we want to bring people together, safely, for a festival that will be the envy of the rest of the world - much like Rhythm & Alps which welcomed the start of the year.”

Home to some of New Zealand’s best snow conditions, Cardrona & Treble Cone offer 900 hectares of prime pistes to peruse, including beginner slopes, incredible parks and challenging steeps. Treble Cone, where the music events will take place, is famous for its long, uncrowded groomed runs, legendary off-piste terrain and unrivalled views over Lake Wānaka and the Southern Alps. Cardrona’s wide, open slopes offer some of the country’s most progressive terrain, and it’s home to New Zealand’s most extensive terrain parks and halfpipes, making this dual mountain resort perfect for first-time shredders through to seasoned pros.

Alex continues, “Snowboxx is a truly unforgettable experience at an affordable price. Beyond a winning combo of mates, parties and pistes, revellers can look forward to exploring everything Wānaka has to offer. NZ’s favourite destination is home to incredible restaurants, one-of-a-kind activities and a vibing cultural scene.”

Just a short drive from Queenstown or Wānaka, genuine Kiwi hospitality awaits. Packages including seven nights of accommodation in Wānaka and a festival wristband start at NZ$440 per person. Full artist line-up and fun-filled program to be announced. To find out more visit snowboxx.nz.

