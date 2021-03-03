Stunning Reimagining Of Janet Frame’s Preeminent Novel To Tour South Island
Red Leap
Theatre presents Janet Frame’s landmark novel was
brought to life on stage in 2019 by the iconic theatre
company Red Leap. Filled with fierce heart
and visual splendour, Red Leap’s Owls Do
Cry made its world premiere in Frame’s
childhood hometown of Ōamaru, followed by sell-out seasons
in both Tāmaki Makaurau and Whangārei. This year it is
going on tour, travelling back to Ōamaru, as well as
hitting Christchurch, Dunedin and
Wanaka. "...an extraordinarily brave,
jaw-dropping performance that is simply
faultless. The
cast is made up of an incredible host of performers:
Ross McCormack (Triumphs and Other
Alternatives, System), Margaret-Mary Hollins
(Last Legs, The Curious Incident of the Dog in
the Night), Hannah Lynch (Dakota of
the White Flats, Movement of the Human), Katrina
George (Kororareka, Under the Mountain),
Arlo Gibson (Step Dave, Mating in
Captivity), and Comfrey Sanders
(Jekyll and Hyde, Shortland Street – The
Musical). Gain an understanding of why Frame's
work is so thoroughly dear to our literary scene, the heart,
warmth and acuity of her stories and how the arts recapture
our
imaginations. OWLS DO CRY
plays Christchurch:
7 - 9 April Ōamaru: 12
April Wanaka: 16
April Dunedin: 18
April
OWLS DO CRY
Directed by Malia Johnston
There is not one wasted moment in the piece. It's the best show I've seen this year"
- The 13th Floor (Auckland season 2019)
This stunning adaptation of Owls Do Cry uses multimedia including live music, song, poetry, dynamic movement, and AV to celebrate Frame’s work. Rather than creating a direct narrative staging of Owls Do Cry, Red Leap have taken inspiration from Frame’s rich imagery and poetry to create a multi-disciplinary dreamscape. This extraordinary tale is transformed into an exciting devised performance through their signature physical and visual styles, capturing and revealing her still pertinent insights into society.
"I'm left with sheer joy of witnessing images of beauty, light and poetry"
- The Pantograph Punch (Auckland season 2019)
Some of Aotearoa’s best creative minds have come together from a love of literature to explore the themes of her novel; of resilience through struggle and of living life with open hands and hearts. They bring with them the treasure of books and the pleasure of reading. Award-winning choreographer and director Malia Johnston (RUSHES, Movement of the Human) brings this extraordinary piece of New Zealand literature to the stage.
Christchurch Arts Centre
Tickets via Christchurch Arts Centre
Opera House
Tickets via Ōamaru Opera House
Lake Wanaka Centre
As part of the Festival of Colour
Tickets via the Festival of Colour website
Regent Theatre
As part of the Dunedin Arts Festival
Tickets via the Regent Theatre website
