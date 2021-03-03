Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stunning Reimagining Of Janet Frame’s Preeminent Novel To Tour South Island

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Red Leap Theatre

Red Leap Theatre presents
OWLS DO CRY
Directed by Malia Johnston

Janet Frame’s landmark novel was brought to life on stage in 2019 by the iconic theatre company Red Leap. Filled with fierce heart and visual splendour, Red Leap’s Owls Do Cry made its world premiere in Frame’s childhood hometown of Ōamaru, followed by sell-out seasons in both Tāmaki Makaurau and Whangārei. This year it is going on tour, travelling back to Ōamaru, as well as hitting Christchurch, Dunedin and Wanaka.
 

"...an extraordinarily brave, jaw-dropping performance that is simply faultless.
There is not one wasted moment in the piece. It's the best show I've seen this year"
- The 13th Floor (Auckland season 2019)


This stunning adaptation of Owls Do Cry uses multimedia including live music, song, poetry, dynamic movement, and AV to celebrate Frame’s work. Rather than creating a direct narrative staging of Owls Do Cry, Red Leap have taken inspiration from Frame’s rich imagery and poetry to create a multi-disciplinary dreamscape. This extraordinary tale is transformed into an exciting devised performance through their signature physical and visual styles, capturing and revealing her still pertinent insights into society.


"I'm left with sheer joy of witnessing images of beauty, light and poetry" 
- The Pantograph Punch (Auckland season 2019)


Some of Aotearoa’s best creative minds have come together from a love of literature to explore the themes of her novel; of resilience through struggle and of living life with open hands and hearts. They bring with them the treasure of books and the pleasure of reading. Award-winning choreographer and director Malia Johnston (RUSHES, Movement of the Human) brings this extraordinary piece of New Zealand literature to the stage.

The cast is made up of an incredible host of performers: Ross McCormack (Triumphs and Other Alternatives, System), Margaret-Mary Hollins (Last Legs, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night), Hannah Lynch (Dakota of the White Flats, Movement of the Human), Katrina George (Kororareka, Under the Mountain), Arlo Gibson (Step Dave, Mating in Captivity), and Comfrey Sanders (Jekyll and Hyde, Shortland Street – The Musical).

Gain an understanding of why Frame's work is so thoroughly dear to our literary scene, the heart, warmth and acuity of her stories and how the arts recapture our imaginations.

OWLS DO CRY plays
 

Christchurch: 7 - 9 April
Christchurch Arts Centre
Tickets via Christchurch Arts Centre

Ōamaru: 12 April
Opera House
Tickets via Ōamaru Opera House 

Wanaka: 16 April
Lake Wanaka Centre
As part of the Festival of Colour
Tickets via the Festival of Colour website

Dunedin: 18 April
Regent Theatre
As part of the Dunedin Arts Festival
Tickets via the Regent Theatre website


www.redleaptheatre.co.nz

