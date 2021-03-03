Carnivorous Plant Society AOTNZ Tour 27 Mar - 25 April

"Wonderful!" - John Campbell, Radio NZ

“Some serious instrument playing going on!” - Kathryn Ryan, Radio NZ

"Wonderful bunch of extremely talented musicians... they wowed the audience last night." - 4th Wall theatre

Carnivorous Plant Society are back! Allow New Zealand’s favourite psychedelic jazz band to take you on a journey from the streets of Mexico City to the mountains of Asia then straight to the depths of hell!

The talented quartet of four of New Zealand's most accomplished musicians perform their original compositions that will ignite the imaginations of both children and adults alike. Featuring Finn Scholes, Eric Scholes (Brett Adams replaces Eric from 17/4), Michael Barker and Sean Martin-Buss.

The stories told in the music are echoed visually by hand-drawn animations drawn by band-leader Finn Scholes, who happens to be NZ's best trumpet player (and who also plays tuba, vibraphone, piano, and organ).

Stories of dystopian futures, alien empires and trans-dimensional travel will unfold and your mind is guaranteed to melt.

The Band

Finn Scholes the band leader, has been playing trumpet, keyboards and vibraphone professionally for the last 15 years. He has performed with many great acts including Tiny Ruins, Hopetoun Brown, Lawrence Arabia, Neil Finn, The Rodger Fox Big Band and the Auckland Chamber Orchestra. He is also known for his psychedelic animations and art work.

Eric Scholes is one of New Zealand’s top bass players. He studied classical double bass at Baltimore University and has performed several concertos. He is interested in many different musical genres, and has played in the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra, the Auckland Chamber Orchestra, jazz and rock’n’roll bands and the mighty punk band The DHDFDs.

Brett Adams started his music career In NZ pop sensations, The Mockers, before moving to the UK. With Dianne Swann, he formed The Julie Dolphin, and they were chosen as Radiohead’s opening act in The Bends tour. Back in NZ, they are now known as The Bads and Brett has become an in demand guitarist, playing with artists such as Tim Finn, Rodriguez, The Exponents and Tami Neilson.

Michael Barker has been one of Melbourne’s top session drummers and percussionists for much of his professional career. There he played with many famous groups including Tim Finn, Neil Finn and the John Butler Trio. On his return to New Zealand he formed the band Swamp Thing, which took the country by storm. His skills on the drums, congas, vibraphone and marimba are not to be missed.

Sean Martin-Buss is a Tāmaki Makaurau based multi-instrumentalist who has performed with a wide variety of groups - most notably Scuba Diva, The Beths, Hans Pucket, Dead Little Penny, Blackbird Ensemble, and Creme Jean. Sean specialises in improvisational/experimental music as well as jazz and good old fashioned rock 'n' roll but owes it all to his roots in classical piano & AC/DC guitar solos.

For information, images and interviews, contact:

Finn Scholes, Carnivorous Plant Society, 027 304 5796 finnscholes111@gmail.com

Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 573 diana@aotnz.co.nz

Steve Thomas, AOTNZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook

Itinerary

Saturday 27 March 7:30pm Whangarei

The Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane

$30 Book: www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz

and Craniums, Reyburn House Lane, Whangarei

Tuesday 30 March 7:30pm Te Awamutu

The Woolshed Theatre

$25 Book: Eventfinda and Te Awamutu i-Site Centre

Friday 2 April 8:00pm Barrytown

Barrytown Hall

$20 Book: Door Sales

Saturday 3 April 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$25 Book: Hokitika's Regent Theatre

Sunday 4 April 7:30pm Okarito

Donovan's Store

$25 Book: Richard 021 1448781

Tuesday 6 April 7:00pm Roxburgh

Roxburgh Town Hall

$20 Book: iSite and Door Sales

Wednesday 7 April 8:00pm Gore

Eastern Southland Gallery, 14 Hokonui Drive

$30; Gallery Members $25; Students $10

Book: Eastern Southland Gallery

Friday 9 April 7:30pm Oamaru

Oamaru Opera House

$25 (plus fees) Book: www.oamaruoperahouse.co.nz

Saturday 10 April 7:30pm Akaroa

The Gaiety

$25 Book: The Akaroa Museum

Cash Bar available, 6:30pm doors open, 7:30pm show starts

Sunday 11 April 8:00pm Lyttelton

Loons

$25 Book: www.theloons.org.nz

Monday 12 April 7:00pm Lincoln

The Laboratory, 17 West Belt

$20 ($25 Door Sales) Book: Over the bar or call 03 3253006

Tuesday 13 April 8:30pm Wanaka

Pacific Crystal Palace

$40 Book: https://www.festivalofcolour.co.nz/

Wednesday 14 April 7:30pm Fairlie

St Columba Hall, Main Street

$20; Students free - Book: Heartlands Fairlie and Door Sales

Thursday 15 April 7:30pm Christchurch

Great Hall The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora

$25 Book: https://www.artscentre.org.nz/whats-on/

Saturday 17 April 8:00pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn

$15 Book: Tickets on the door

Sunday 18 April 7:30pm Picton

Picton Little Theatre

Tickets: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/carnivorous-plant-society-sponsored-by-fresh-choice-picton/picton or Summit Real Estate, Picton

Sponsored by Fresh Choice Picton. Bar opens 7:00pm

Wednesday 21 April 7:30pm Rotorua

St. Barnabas Church, Ngongotaha

$30 Book: Telephone (07) 347 6275

Thursday 22 April 7:30pm Opotiki

Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall

$20 Book: At Opotiki Library or www.trybooking

Friday 23 April 8:00pm Gisborne

Smash Palace Gisborne

$20 Book: Eventfinda

AOTNZ InCahoots with Smash Palace Gisborne

Saturday 24 April 7:30pm Thames

Kauaeranga Hall

$25 Door; $22 Pre-book

Book: Txt: 021912993; Email: kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

Web: kauaerangamusic.promo.nz; Shop: Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St

Sunday 25 April 7:30pm Coromandel

Anglican Hall, Tiki Rd

$25 Book: Coromandel Town Information Centre

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.

