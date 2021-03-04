Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Soul Sessions - The New Series Reaching Diverse NZ Audiences

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 1:12 pm
Press Release: ecg

It’s a landmark occasion for Broadcasters TP+, Rhema Media Network, Pasifika TV and Oriana TV, who have joined together to support the local made production ‘Soul Sessions’, supported by NZ on Air.

‘Soul Sessions’ is an exploration into the gospel music scene in Aotearoa with a focus on Pacific musicians and artists.

“We’re really excited to be able to highlight the gospel landscape in New Zealand and sit down to hanuju and talk about the stories and identities through this musical genre” says Sara-Jane Elika, creator of the series.

“The award-winning artists are a mix of new and established faces, who share the vision of expressing their faith through music. Each session has a finale live duet which creates the real magic of the show. We have fun, we laugh, and we create a Soul Session.”

For Executive producer Ngaire Fuata, it’s also a celebration for TP+ who have been recognized as a Primary Platform Broadcaster, meaning they can now choose to support pitches of content ideas from independent production houses.

“We at SunPix are thrilled that Soul Sessions is the first show commissioned by us, and funded by NZ On Air, to go on our platform TP+. Through Sara-Jane’s passion for music, we get an insight into what motivates our artists and how their faith comes through their music, with some stirring performances. Soul Sessions is complementary to all the Pacific content you can find at www.tpplus.co.nz .“

For Rhema Media Network, who run Shine TV, Life FM, Rhema and Star, the collaboration between broadcast partners is a win-win for all diverse audiences.

“There is strong growth in our Pacific viewers on Shine. We want to be able to show authentic content that can reach our Pacific community. We know that faith is an important part of Pacific culture and to support a show that reflects this aspect of Pacific culture and backed by prominent Pacific leaders is exciting and we look forward to future partnerships” say Andrew Fraser, CEO Rhema Media.

Not only will Soul Sessions be available for our NZ audience, but with the backing of Pasifika TV, will extend its reach into the Pacific region.

“We feel very honoured and privileged to be a media partner with Soul Sessions. Our aim is to share more stories from Aotearoa, across the region, that celebrates our Pacific links, culture and heritage. This series will undoubtedly show embedded cultural values and a strong connection in gospel music that will resonate with Pasifika TV broadcasters and viewers across 14 Pacific countries. New Zealand-Pacific produced content is ‘gold’ and we applaud Sara Jane and her team for their vision,” says Natasha Meleisea, CEO, PCBL- Pasifika TV.

With the support of multiple broadcasters including NZ’s Oriana TV, NZ On Air made a conscious choice to look for content that reaches diverse audiences.

“TP+ as a newly established NZ On Air Primary Platform has been encouraged to strengthen its audience reach with additional secondary platform partnerships and we think Soul Sessions is a brilliant example of this, with a spread of secondary platforms relevant to the kaupapa of their programme that will help it reach its audiences” said NZ On Air Head Of Funding Amie Mills.

Soul Sessions’ will be broadcast weekly from Sunday 21st March 2021, 7pm at www.tpplus.co.nz

and will feature Indira Stewart, Marley Sola, TJ Taotua, La Coco, Silika Isaia, Lani Alo, Lifestyle of Worship and the Auckland Gospel choir.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ecg on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 