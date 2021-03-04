Eye On Nature Photo Compeition

The Beautification Trust are thrilled to announce the 2021 Eye on Nature Photo Competition. The Trust would like to thank Manukau Institute of Technology who have sponsored a new Samsung Galaxy Tablet as the prize for one lucky nature lover!

Photo Comp 2020 Winner.

To enter like the Beautification Trust’s Facebook page, then add your favourite nature photo in the comments of the Facebook post announcing the competition.

The Competition is open for entries until Sunday 14 March 2021.

Winner announced at the Eye on Nature Whānau Day. COVID alert level permitting, the winner must be at the Whānau Day to collect the prize.

Much love to Manukau Institute of Technology for the sponsorship! Have fun snapping away everyone!

For inspiration, here is last year's winning picture taken by Tracey Frost.

If there is a person or people in the photo by submitting the photo, the entrant declares that they have the permission of all individual(s) and/or permission from parents or caregivers of under 18 year olds captured in the photo to share and publish their image.

For the full Terms & Conditions please contact the Beautification Trust.

The free Whānau Day on Saturday 27 March 2021 is South Auckland’s signature environmental event. Get connected to nature through family-friendly interactive activities, games and workshops. Set in the beautiful surrounds of Auckland Botanic Gardens, the Eye on Nature Whanau Day is FREE and open to the public. Explore the trail and discover what Auckland’s environmental leaders have to share with you and your whanau.

Environmental organisations from around New Zealand are partnering with the Beautification Trust to host this event, with support from the six Auckland Southern Local Boards and Auckland Botanic Gardens.

