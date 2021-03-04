Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eye On Nature Photo Compeition

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 4:54 pm
Press Release: The Beautification Trust

The Beautification Trust are thrilled to announce the 2021 Eye on Nature Photo Competition. The Trust would like to thank Manukau Institute of Technology who have sponsored a new Samsung Galaxy Tablet as the prize for one lucky nature lover!

Photo Comp 2020 Winner.

To enter like the Beautification Trust’s Facebook page, then add your favourite nature photo in the comments of the Facebook post announcing the competition.

The Competition is open for entries until Sunday 14 March 2021.

Winner announced at the Eye on Nature Whānau Day. COVID alert level permitting, the winner must be at the Whānau Day to collect the prize.

Much love to Manukau Institute of Technology for the sponsorship! Have fun snapping away everyone!

For inspiration, here is last year's winning picture taken by Tracey Frost.

If there is a person or people in the photo by submitting the photo, the entrant declares that they have the permission of all individual(s) and/or permission from parents or caregivers of under 18 year olds captured in the photo to share and publish their image.

For the full Terms & Conditions please contact the Beautification Trust.

The free Whānau Day on Saturday 27 March 2021 is South Auckland’s signature environmental event. Get connected to nature through family-friendly interactive activities, games and workshops. Set in the beautiful surrounds of Auckland Botanic Gardens, the Eye on Nature Whanau Day is FREE and open to the public. Explore the trail and discover what Auckland’s environmental leaders have to share with you and your whanau.

Environmental organisations from around New Zealand are partnering with the Beautification Trust to host this event, with support from the six Auckland Southern Local Boards and Auckland Botanic Gardens.

Key Information

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Beautification Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 