Ben Elton Announces Nationwide Stand-up Comedy Tour

Monday, 8 March 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

The “Live 2021” tour confirmed for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Blenheim, Nelson, Dunedin, Queenstown, Hamilton, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Tauranga and Napier

NEW ZEALAND (March 8, 2021) BEN ELTON announced last year that he would tour New Zealand in 2020 with a brand-new stand-up show, Ben Elton Live. But we all know what happened next.

Ben is now newly confirmed to arrive in New Zealand to quarantine in April, to then hit the stage in May 2021, with fourteen new dates added to his original tour. In addition to his previously announced shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Ben has added performances in Blenheim, Nelson, Dunedin, Invercargill, Queenstown, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North, New Plymouth and Napier. Ben last performed in New Zealand in 2006, but returned to stage with a totally sold out 75 date UK tour in 2019, drawing rave reviews.

Elton’s timing and phrasing remain impeccable, his structure is masterly’ The Daily Telegraph
'Just give him a stage and a microphone and Ben Elton is the best. No contest' The Sunday Times
'There is nothing, absolutely nothing to beat Ben Elton live! ' Evening Standard

Ben Elton exploded onto the comedy scene more than 30 years ago, hosting Channel 4’s groundbreaking Saturday Live. Since then, Ben has achieved huge success as a stand-up comic, author, playwright, actor and director.

He's written television shows such as The Young Ones, Blackadder 2, Blackadder The Third, Blackadder Goes Forth, The Thin Blue Line, the famous ‘exam’ episode of Mr Bean, the recent UK smash hit Upstart Crow and many more, as well writing and directing two feature films: 2000’s Maybe Baby and 2017’s Australian-made Three Summers. Last year he wrote Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed biopic of William Shakespeare All Is True which starred Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.

A highly respected author, Ben has published 16 best-selling novels, six of which became number one bestsellers. Ben is also widely known for his writing for the stage which includes three smash hit West End plays and the global phenomenon We Will Rock You, based on the music of British rock legends Queen.

A serial award winner, he has won three BAFTAs, two Laurence Olivier Awards, The Royal Television Society Writer’s Award, The Golden Dagger UK Crime Writer of the Year Award, The Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and the Eurovision Golden Rose D’Or Lifetime Achievement Award.

As Ben says: "The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone. Things have definitely taken a funny turn."
 

BEN ELTON
“LIVE 2021” NEW ZEALAND
 

BLENHEIM ASB THEATRE** SATURDAY MAY 8
NELSON THEATRE ROYAL** SUNDAY MAY 9
NELSON THEATRE ROYAL** MONDAY MAY 10
DUNEDIN TOWN HALL** WEDNESDAY MAY 12
INVERCARGILL CIVIC THEATRE** THURSDAY MAY 13
CHRISTCHURCH JAMES HAY THEATRE FRIDAY MAY 14 *RESCHEDULED 2020 SHOW
CHRISTCHURCH JAMES HAY THEATRE** SATURDAY MAY 15
QUEENSTOWN EVENTS CENTRE** SUNDAY MAY 16
TAURANGA BAY STREET THEATRE** TUESDAY MAY 18
HAMILTON CLARENCE STREET THEATRE ** WEDNESDAY MAY 19
HAMILTON CLARENCE STREET THEATRE ** THURSDAY MAY 20
WELLINGTON MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE FRIDAY MAY 21 *RESCHEDULED 2020 SHOW
PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE ** SATURDAY MAY 22
NEW PLYMOUTH TSB THEATRE ** TUESDAY MAY 25
AUCKLAND CIVIC THEATRE WEDNESDAY MAY 26 *RESCHEDULED 2020 SHOW
AUCKLAND CIVIC THEATRE** THURSDAY MAY 27
NAPIER MUNICIPAL THEATRE** FRIDAY MAY 28
 

** BRAND NEW SHOW
 


TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY 15 MARCH FROM MIDDAY
Vodafone pre-sale: 1pm, Wednesday March 10 until 1pm Friday March 12

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz


About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

