Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bringing Happiness Back To Auckland

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 3:52 pm
Press Release: MOTAT

MOTAT celebrates March 20 as the International Day of Happy

After a tough start to the year, MOTAT is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s International Day of Happiness one to remember. On March 20, MOTAT are hosting The Big Day of Happy, an endorphin-boosting day filled with fun for all ages.

To design the event, MOTAT asked the public what made them happy. The suggestions received helped shape the activities and entertainment for The Big Day of Happy.

MOTAT Manager of Public Programmes, Sarah Somerville, says “The Big Day of Happy is intended to do just that, make our visitors happy!

“Families can simply enjoy the time together or delve into the science behind endorphins and how these neurochemicals are activated to produce a natural buzz.”

Happiest when relaxing? Sit on the lawn of the heritage village, enjoy a picnic with family and soak up the live music and dance performances from Hot Duff Brass Band and the SaintzUp dance group.

Kids full of energy? Introduce them to the Happiness Professor, stimulate their senses at the playdoh making workshop or have them reaching for the stars on the extreme air jumpers.

While the dress code is casual, the bestest boys from Cassies Canines can be excused for wearing their bow ties for the occasion. After all, pats are what makes them happy.

Looking for a treat for yourself? Explore the pamper parlour, and chocolate making demonstrations will be running all day alongside a selection of top food trucks.

The Big Day of Happy will be held on March 20, 2021 from 10am – 4pm. All activities and entertainment listed above are included in the standard General Admission price. Food and drink additional. For more information, visit: motat.nz/events/the-big-day-of-happy/

Images here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MOTAT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 