Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

American YouTube Stars Alex The Vagabond And Carrie Rad Arrive In Hastings

Friday, 12 March 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: The Roebuck Marketing and PR

This week, US Influencers “Alex the Vagabond” and “Carrie Rad” who collectively boast over 500,000 Youtube and Instagram followers, arrived in Hastings to discover the best of what the district has to offer.

The couple arrived in New Zealand in January after leaving California for a life down-under, and are currently exploring the country looking for the perfect place to call home.

After visiting New Zealand for the first time in 2019, Carrie and Alex, who has dual US and NZ citizenship, decided to make the move to New Zealand and spent the next year going through the process to make it happen. Their video on why they were leaving California for NZ generated over 100 000 views and opened them up to an array of invitations to discover New Zealand regions.

Hastings District was in that mix with the newly-married couple planning to spend this week exploring the region and it’s diverse offerings. Alex Ayling, aka “Alex the Vagabond” said they were ‘super excited’ to be in Hastings.

“I have a cousin who lives in Havelock North and my father was born in Hawke’s Bay so we are really enjoying discovering all the great places we’ve always heard about. Carrie and I love to cook so we can’t wait to discover all of the local artisans and producers. Hastings certainly feels like a great place to live.”

Alex and Carrie will spend the next four days immersing themselves in food, wine, tourism and lifestyle activities. Property, housing and city growth are also top of mind as they weigh up locations for settling down. Trip highlights will include a Cape Kidnappers tour with Gannet Beach Adventures, winery visits to Craggy Range, Smith & Sheth and Te Awanga Estate, cycling with Coastal Wine Cycles, Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market and urban exploring of Hastings City “East Block”.

Naomi Fergusson, General Manager Marketing and Communications for Hastings District Council says “We are delighted to welcome Alex and Carrie to Hastings. Our city is experiencing a renaissance on the back of a growing artisan sector, adding to its already strong reputation as a food and wine lover’s mecca. We are really proud of the amazing lifestyle our District has to offer people looking to achieve work-life balance, and we would love to see them settle here”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Roebuck Marketing and PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 