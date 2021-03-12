American YouTube Stars Alex The Vagabond And Carrie Rad Arrive In Hastings

This week, US Influencers “Alex the Vagabond” and “Carrie Rad” who collectively boast over 500,000 Youtube and Instagram followers, arrived in Hastings to discover the best of what the district has to offer.

The couple arrived in New Zealand in January after leaving California for a life down-under, and are currently exploring the country looking for the perfect place to call home.

After visiting New Zealand for the first time in 2019, Carrie and Alex, who has dual US and NZ citizenship, decided to make the move to New Zealand and spent the next year going through the process to make it happen. Their video on why they were leaving California for NZ generated over 100 000 views and opened them up to an array of invitations to discover New Zealand regions.

Hastings District was in that mix with the newly-married couple planning to spend this week exploring the region and it’s diverse offerings. Alex Ayling, aka “Alex the Vagabond” said they were ‘super excited’ to be in Hastings.

“I have a cousin who lives in Havelock North and my father was born in Hawke’s Bay so we are really enjoying discovering all the great places we’ve always heard about. Carrie and I love to cook so we can’t wait to discover all of the local artisans and producers. Hastings certainly feels like a great place to live.”

Alex and Carrie will spend the next four days immersing themselves in food, wine, tourism and lifestyle activities. Property, housing and city growth are also top of mind as they weigh up locations for settling down. Trip highlights will include a Cape Kidnappers tour with Gannet Beach Adventures, winery visits to Craggy Range, Smith & Sheth and Te Awanga Estate, cycling with Coastal Wine Cycles, Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market and urban exploring of Hastings City “East Block”.

Naomi Fergusson, General Manager Marketing and Communications for Hastings District Council says “We are delighted to welcome Alex and Carrie to Hastings. Our city is experiencing a renaissance on the back of a growing artisan sector, adding to its already strong reputation as a food and wine lover’s mecca. We are really proud of the amazing lifestyle our District has to offer people looking to achieve work-life balance, and we would love to see them settle here”

© Scoop Media

