Paakiwaha Promo Monday 15th March 2021

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Two years on from the Christchurch Mosque Attacks, Denis O'Reilly tunes in to discuss what's happened since that day.

Primary teachers’ union NZEI Te Riu Roa is now formally opposing streaming in schools. Matua Takawaenga Laures Park says streaming is an outdated practice. She joins Dale to discuss decades of evidence showing tamariki Māori and Pasifika children are worst affected.

Twenty-seven new Ngā Ahurei a Te Apārangi Fellows and Ngā Ahurei Honore a Te Apārangi Honorary Fellows have been elected to the Academy of the Royal Society Te Apārangi for their distinction in research and advancement of science, technology or the humanities. Poia Rewi joins the show as one such fellow.

Waatea Columnist Dr Rawiri Taonui calls in to talk about vaccinations and why he estimates almost 25% of all Māori will not get a jab.

Whanau Ora boss Merepeka Raukawa-Tait calls in to talk about the treatment of tamariki Māori stuck in emergency accommodation.

University of Otago researchers discovered a potential treatment for diabetic people also suffering from heart disease. Associate Professor Rajesh Katare, of the Department of Physiology, calls in to talk about stem cells, diabetic hearts and how to treat it.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

