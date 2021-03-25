Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Gala Is Back!

Thursday, 25 March 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: Avebury House

Communities need to come together to create the connection that makes them a community. Around the world we are still seeing the devastating effects of communities being separated - isolation, declining mental health, ennui. But also the innovative ways people have been fighting back through online platforms like Zoom and Youtube, and even neighbourhood singalongs from the windows! People need people.

In March 2020 New Zealand entered into our Alert Level 4 lockdown, and even though it was relatively brief and effective, it still had an impact. In our little corner of the world in Richmond, East Christchurch, it put the kibosh on, among other things, our annual Avebury Gala Day. Avebury House has become a vital community hub and closing the doors felt like the opposite of what we normally do - welcome people in.

Last year weeks of planning had to be discarded, so this year we are doubly excited to be bringing the Gala back! With a focus on local vendors, artisans and crafters, it’s an event that celebrates community. From the carboot sale in the Richmond Community Garden to the Devonshire Tea at Avebury House, we have the whole site buzzing with activity. Live music, games, loads of fantastic food and info stalls, plus so much more.

In typical style, our amazing community garden coordinator, Cathy Allden approached Adam McGrath from Christchurch music legends, The Eastern. Just giving it a shot, nothing ventured nothing gained. So we were all thrilled when he said they would be delighted to stop in and play for us. Not for money or the attention, but for the community. And that’s why we love Avebury Gala, and we would love to see you there!

Avebury Gala is this Sunday 28th March from 11am - 3pm, 9 Eveleyn Couzins Ave. You can catch Adam and some of his Eastern pals from around 1pm. Bring the whole family and don’t forget cash for the vendors!

