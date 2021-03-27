Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Volunteers Honoured, Cranch Made Patron At ARL AGM

Saturday, 27 March 2021, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Long-standing servants of the local game were recognised at the 111th Auckland Rugby League AGM on Saturday morning, while ARL Life Member Ray Cranch was appointed as the organisation's new Patron.

Cranch, 98, was in attendance at the Mount Richmond Conference Centre in Mount Wellington and thanked the room for the honour at the conclusion of the meeting.

Distinguished Services Awards were given to Te Atatu's Bill Norrie and Manukau's Billie Stainton, while ARL football committee member Steve Lockwood had his name added to the Simons Scroll.

Bay Roskill stalwart Laurie Robarts Senior joined the Edith Woods Honours Board, after beginning his local rugby league involvement over 50 years ago at the now defunct Blockhouse Bay Cougars (which later became part of the amalgamated Bay Roskill Vikings).

Robarts is a Life Member at Bay Roskill whose sons also played for the club.

Alongside his wife Judy, Norrie has been an integral part of the Te Atatu Roosters and spent much the past decade as their premier grade match manager.

Across more than 25 years at the Magpies, Stainton has held every role available at the club with the exception of coaching and regularly spent well over 12 hours at the club each Saturday during the season.

The New Lynn Stags also received the Auckland Rugby League Referees’ Association Best and Fairest Club Award.

The ARL congratulates all award recipients and thanks them for their service to the game.

111th ARL AGM award recipients:

Simons Scroll | Steve Lockwood (ARL football committee)

Distinguished Service Award | Bill Norrie (Te Atatu)

Distinguished Service Award | Billie Stainton (Manukau)

Edith Woods Honours Board | Laurie Roberts Senior (Bay Roskill)

Auckland Rugby League Referees’ Association Best and Fairest Club Award | New Lynn

