Designer Announced As Exhibit Launch Guest Of Honour

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 7:22 am
Press Release: Transport World

It promises to be Bill Richardson Transport World’s most glamorous exhibit yet – and buzz around the event set to launch Tender Memories is building.

The exhibit at the world-class museum in Invercargill will showcase the wedding attire and love stories of some of New Zealand’s most well-known names. A portion of proceeds from all museum admissions during the exhibit’s run, from 9 May to 30 September, will be donated to KidsCan: the charity working to support vulnerable young New Zealanders and their families.

Television personality Toni Street, politicians Marama Davidson and Dr Liz Craig, microbiologist and New Zealander of the Year finalist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, and Olympians Barbara Kendall and Emma Twigg are among those in the lineup of well-known New Zealanders who have agreed to loan Bill Richardson Transport World some of their most sentimental belongings for the exhibit.

The Tender Memories exhibit will be officially launched at an intimate long lunch event, held in the spectacular ambience of Bill Richardson Transport World. Hosted by Transport World’s events arm, TW Events & Incentives, tickets to the long lunch are strictly limited. With guest of honour, renowned bridal designer Trish Peng, slated to attend those keen on snapping up a spot are encouraged to do so quickly.

Peng, whose spectacular gowns will also form part of the Tender Memories display itself, is set to speak at the long lunch event. Her record-setting red bridal gown that debuted on the New Zealand Fashion Week runway in 2016, as seen in international publications including The Daily Mail, promises to provide an eye-catching focal point for the museum exhibit. The dress features a 20-metre silk tulle train, vintage lace from French couturier Christian Dior, and hundreds of Swarovski crystals.

"Most wedding gowns – both on the runway and off – are only shown or seen once or twice in their lifetime so it’s great to have the opportunity to go back down memory lane and revisit some iconic Kiwi wedding looks from over the years," Peng says. "I’m excited to once again bring out my red gown from 2016 for this exhibition, as its debut at New Zealand Fashion Week was one of the highlights of my career, and exhibiting it to help raise funds for KidsCan is the cherry on top."

Transport World executive director Joc O’Donnell says she is looking forward to hearing Peng recount, firsthand, some of her career highlights to date.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring a bridal designer of Trish’s calibre to Bill Richardson Transport World," O’Donnell says. "Weddings are always captivating and one of the most exciting questions in the build-up to any big day is the question of what the bride will be wearing. I can’t wait to hear from Trish – it’s such a rare opportunity to gain an insight into the creative process behind crafting a garment that is arguably one of the most meaningful a person will ever wear."

Tickets to the Tender Memories long lunch are strictly limited. To purchase a ticket to this exclusive event click here.

LIFESTYLE


 


