Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Young People And Artists Express Their Views About Climate Change Through A Camera Lens.

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: Track Zero

‘Our Place. Our Climate. Our World: Through the Eye of the Lens’ is a nation-wide Aotearoa artist-led photographic project about climate change for young people.

Track Zero Founder, Sarah Meads said, “Artists and scientists can work together in a highly creative environment to help young people grapple with complex concepts, express their ideas and feel they can make a difference.” She added, “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to team up with major arts festivals, professional photographers, expert climate scientists, young people and their local communities to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect our environment.”

In each location, young people aged 10-14 years are taking part in workshops led by some of New Zealand’s most exciting professional photographers and top climate scientists. A selection of photographs taken by the young artists and photographers are exhibited in each festival programme and in an online exhibition on Track Zero’s website. The projects build on one another, culminating in a major, free outdoor photographic exhibition in the Greater Wellington region and a parallel online exhibition that includes work from the entire series.

Former Director of New Zealand Festival and Auckland Arts Festival, and Track Zero Board member, Dr Carla van Zon, said, “Through the eyes of young people we see the world anew, with fresh eyes and we see what is precious to them. Young people are concerned about climate change and this is a way they can express their feelings about our place and our environment.”

Track Zero has teamed up with the Festival of Colour arts and ideas festival 2021 to deliver the first project, ‘Through the Eye of the Lens – Wānaka’, with expert Earth Systems and Climate Scientist Dr Tim Naish and award-winning photographers: Auckland-based Raymond Sagapolutele and Tarras-local Camilla Rutherford. The outdoor and online photographic exhibition will launch at the Festival’s Opening Ceremony on 11 April 2021.

Climate Change Commissioner and Victoria University Professor, James Renwick, is a Science Advisor to the project and believes it is vital to support young people, who are our future leaders, to express their ideas about climate change and the future they want.

Renwick said, "The power of telling climate stories through a camera lens is that it engages our imagination and connects with people on an emotional level. We must act now and give it everything we’ve got to halt global warming at no more than 1.5C.” He added, “Every tenth of a degree of warming adds to the risks that undermine our way of life. One degree of warming is already giving us more intense extremes, but going beyond two degrees would bring about very damaging consequences. By sharing ideas, working together, and telling stories about the future we want to see, we can do it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Track Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 