Kiwi Icon Suzanne Lynch Joins Operatunity's Country Music Tour

This April-July, NZ pop icon Suzanne Lynch goes country in Operatunity’s Tennessee Waltz national tour! Audiences across the country were devastated to miss out on seeing Suzy in Operatunity’s 2020 tour Showtime Las Vegas cancelled due to COVID-19, so this upcoming tour will be a fantastic chance to enjoy her celebrated voice once more. Operatunity presented a similar Tennessee Waltz tour with Suzy in 2018 attracting nearly 10,000 attendees, Operatunity’s most popular tour to date. That’s a real coup for a company that’s been running for 20 years and we’re sure audiences will be raring for another dose of country music magic. Suzanne says she always looks forward to performing for Operatunity audiences, “they all love to sing along, have a good laugh and all remember and love the music that we all heard when we were teenagers. Music that had melody and rhyme and was fun to sing along to.”

Last November Suzy was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame as the blonde half of the iconic pop duo ‘The Chicks’. It’s a well-deserved accolade for Suzy who has been entertaining Kiwi audiences since 1965, having not stopped performing, recording or teaching for the past 53 years. She says, “it’s amazing to be considered a NZ Icon.” Her voice has led her right across the globe, performing with artists such as Olivia Newton-John, The Walker Bros and Shawaddywaddy. In the 80s she joined Neil Sedeka for his tour of England, then sang in the Cat Stevens band for two world tours and three albums. Younger New Zealanders may recognise her as the vocal coach from New Zealand’s Got Talent and Stars in their Eyes.

Suzanne will be joined onstage by a live band and local legends: fiddler extraordinaire Marian Burns, the silky voiced front man of 80s band Peking Man Pat Urlich, and Operatunity’s own Principal Resident Artist Karl Perigo with whom she shares a special friendship. Suzanne says “I have become great friends with Karl. I love performing with him and when he is on an Operatunity tour and is based in Auckland he often stays at my place. We call ourselves ‘George and Mildred’ from the TV show and have lots of laughs together.” We are sure this friendship will shine in their onstage shenanigans!

Operatunity’s Tennessee Waltz tours 26 venues nationwide 12th April – 17th May 2021. The show will transport audiences to the home of country music showcasing the likes of John Denver, Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash. It stars Operatunity Resident Artist Karl Perigo, mad fiddler Marian burns, Peking Man frontman Pat Urlich and a live band including Grant Winterburn, Ray Eade and Chet O'Connell.

For more information visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.

