Te Toki Sets Sail For Waitohi-Picton On Voyage Of Support

Te Toki Voyaging Trust is sailing to Waitohi-Picton again on a voyage of support and education named Te Hau Kōmaru.

The Trust’s waka hourua (double-hulled voyaging waka) Hinemoana is sailing to support the Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals being held in Waitohi-Picton Harbour off Shelley beach on 23-25th April.

Hinemoana sails for Waitohi-Picton this week.

Trust kaihautū Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says after the cancellation of the 2020 Long Distance Nationals due to COVID-19, it was important to support Te Waka o Aoraki and Waka Ama New Zealand, Te Tau Ihu and local clubs who are hosting the races.

“These races involve many dedicated paddling crews who train for months to compete at these races, and we have our own waka ama teams representing our club on the water.

Hinemoana will set sail from Kāwhia Harbour for Waitohi-Picton later this week and is set to arrive on 17 April.

Barclay-Kerr says the education programme connect students and their whānau with mātauranga waka, to inspire them to walk with pride as people of the Pacific and Aotearoa.

“Our education team will be working with Queen Charlotte College students on April 15-16 to present waka activities that include a star dome experience, learning sailing basics, and a star compass. We’ve also arranged for the Tuia Mātauranga Truck from the Ministry of Education to be here to give a full waka education experience to the college students and the general public the week after.”

The Tuia Truck is an interactive education experience about the true history of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Many people of Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, the Pacific Ocean, do not know they whakapapa to some of the most incredible voyagers, explorers, scientists and innovators the world has ever seen. This programme will reconnect tamariki and their whānau with the knowledge of their ancestors.”

The general public can participate in the free waka education activities from April 19-23, 10am to 2pm at Queen Charlotte College. Hinemoana waka will be open for public visits at the marina.

Hinemoana and Te Toki Voyaging Trust will leave Waitohi-Picton on 27 April headed for Porirua for the next leg of Te Hau Kōmaru.

Event Details and Contacts:

First Event ( Mainly for schools)

What : Te Toki Voyaging Navigation & Sailing programme

When : Thursday 15 (9am - 3.15pm) - Friday 16 April 2021 (9am - 11.45am) Contact : Heather Møller - hmoller@qcc.school.nz or 027 2065612

Where : Queen Charlotte College

Second Event ( Open to the public)

What : Te Toki Voyaging programme

When: Monday 18 April - Friday 23 April (10-2.30pm)

Where : Queen Charlotte College

Third Event: (Open to the public)

What: Tuia Matauranga Truck

When: Monday 18 April to Saturday 24 April (10-2.30pm)

Where: Queen Charlotte College

Fourth Event: ( Open to the public)

What: Long Distance Waka Ama Nationals

When : Thursday 22 - Saturday 24 April (Sunday 25 April back up day)

Where : Shakespeare Bay

