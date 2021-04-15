Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

From Beijing And New York - To Hastings!

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Annie Gong.

International artist Annie Gong – a one woman orchestra – is due to arrive in Hastings tomorrow, to play at the Lighting of the Osmanthus Gardens lantern festival on Friday and Saturday.

Based in New Zealand but playing internationally until COVID-19 grounded her last year, China-born Gong has spent the last 12 months thrilling Kiwi audiences with her blend of Chinese fusion, classical pieces, and rock music, on piano accordion.

Festival organiser, Hastings District councillor Kevin Watkins, said Gong, who started playing the instrument at age five and trained at the Tianjin Conservatory of Music, had performed with major symphony orchestras all over the world, from Beijing to New York.

“I am delighted to have someone of Annie’s calibre coming to Hastings to share her musical talent with us at our lantern festival. I have no doubt that visitors to the garden will be rapt when they hear her.”

The festival opened on Monday night [April 12] and runs through until Sunday night, from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, in the Osmanthus Gardens in Cornwall Park, Hastings. By the end of the second night, nearly 2000 people had already streamed through the gardens, with the big nights still to come.

The lanterns are strung up over twice the area of previous years, with more than double the number of lanterns. The festival dates had also been extended, from three days to seven.

“This year we are celebrating our district’s 40 year Sister City relationship with Guilin in China. The gardens were built through that relationship, so it’s fitting that we make this year’s festival as wonderful as possible,” said Mr Watkins.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 