Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrating 21 Years Of International Dance Day In Wellington

Sunday, 18 April 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Youthdance

IDD- WI Dance. Photo Garside Imaging

YouthDance Education Trust (YET) will be celebrating 21 years with their annual International Dance Day (IDD) event at Te Papa in May.

On May 2 Te Papa will be buzzing with dance activity to commemorate UNESCO’s International Dance Day, which aims to bring communities together through the common language of dance. For the past 21 years YET have been curating a diverse programme of free dance workshops and performances for the Wellington community to engage with and participate in.

From 10.20am to 4pm the public are welcome to come and experience dance from all around the world. The line-up includes performances by Wellington Batucada, Mudra Dance Company, Lublin Dance Company, Tautua Dance; and family friendly workshops ranging from Madagascan dance to a Scottish ceilidh, Spanish Flamenco to swing dance and much more.

Last year COVID-19 lockdown restricted our ability to physically connect with those outside our bubbles, but the International Dance Day festival went ahead with online workshops that provided an opportunity for people to participate and connect with one another from home. We know the physical, social and emotional wellbeing that comes through dance was needed more than ever at this time. In addition to hosting a free day of dance workshops for the general public, we curated a programme of dance films by emerging dance film makers.

International Dance Day Coordinator Elizabeth Isaacs say: “In the last decade the Trusts’ emphasis has been on representing not only a diversity of dance styles but also reflecting Wellington’s cultural diversity. The opportunity to participate in dance has historically been within social and cultural circles, often behind closed doors in studios, or at events focused on a particular style of dance. International Dance Day brings dance out into the public arena where it truly is for everybody to join in, to share, to feel welcome, to express themselves through movement.”

The last Festival in 2019 saw over 1,500 people through Te Papa’s doors participating in a diverse range of dance workshops and performances. To celebrate their 21st YouthDance Education Trust are encouraging everyone to come along and share in the joy of dance. IDD performer and regular tutor, Lala Simpson says, “Dancing together as a community is a very powerful way to remind us that we are all part of each other, and we are not that different after all. That creating something beautiful together is a real privilege.”

YET is a group of local volunteers who have been producing this free community event since 2000. Their mission is to bring together the culturally and creatively diverse Wellington community to share, learn and celebrate in dance.

International Dance Day

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Youthdance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press.


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>


Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 