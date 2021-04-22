Free Online Access To More Than 40 Million New Zealand, Australian & Uk Military Records To Mark Anzac Day

Ancestry will open up collections covering more than 100 years of military conflicts involving New Zealanders, including the NZ Land Wars, the Boer War, WWI and WWII

To commemorate ANZAC Day on Sunday 25 April, Ancestry, the global leader in family history, will open up its entire collection of New Zealand and Australian military databases to New Zealanders free of charge.

This includes all of the site’s New Zealand and Australian military history collections, as well as select UK military collections within which information on Commonwealth soldiers may be found. The records will be freely accessible from Wednesday 21 April to Monday 26 April 2021 at Ancestry.com.au

With Ancestry offering online access to an extensive collection of New Zealand military records and with more than 40 million individual military records pertaining to New Zealand, Australia and the UK, this collection is a valuable resource to anyone wishing to find out more about their family history.

Apart from the purely military information - who enlisted, where and when, who served in what capacity and what happened to them - many of the records show addresses, occupations and next of kin of the soldiers, all vital information when exploring your family history.

"The information in these military history records offers a fascinating insight into New Zealand’s past, and the role New Zealanders played in some of the most significant military events from 1840 to 1945," says Jason Reeve, spokesperson at Ancestry.com.au. "Over the ANZAC Day period, these records could help you discover the stories of the military ancestors in your family tree, making your commemorations even more personal and meaningful."

The military collections that will be free to access during this period include:

New Zealand Military Collections

- New Zealand, Roll of Honour, 1840-1903

- New Zealand Army Medal Rolls, 1860-1919

- New Zealand Army WWI Nominal Rolls, 1914-1918

- New Zealand Army WWI Casualty Lists, 1914-1919

- New Zealand Army WWI Roll of Honour, 1914-1919

- New Zealand Expeditionary Force Record of Personal Service, 1914-1918

- Chronicles of the N.Z.E.F., 1916-1919

- New Zealand WWI Army Reserve Rolls, 1916-1917

- New Zealand WWI Military Defaulters, 1919-1921

- New Zealand WWII Army Nominal Rolls, 1939-1948

- New Zealand, WWII Appointments, Promotions, Transfers and Resignations, 1939-1945

- New Zealand, WWII Ballot Lists, 1940-1945

Australian Military Collections

- ANZAC Memorial, 1914-1918

- Australia, WWI Service Records, 1914-1920

- Australian Imperial Force Burials at Gallipoli, 1915

- Australia, WWII Service Records, 1939-1945

- Australia, Royal Australian Air Force Personnel Files, 1921-1948

UK Military Collections

- UK, Naval Medal and Award Rolls, 1793-1972

- UK, Navy Lists, 1888-1970

- British Army WWI Service Records, 1914-1920

- UK, Commonwealth War Graves 1914-1921 and 1939-1947

- UK, British Prisoners of War, 1939-1945

- UK, Military Campaign Medal and Award Rolls, 1793-1949

