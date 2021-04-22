Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Free Online Access To More Than 40 Million New Zealand, Australian & Uk Military Records To Mark Anzac Day

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: Ancestry.com.au

Ancestry will open up collections covering more than 100 years of military conflicts involving New Zealanders, including the NZ Land Wars, the Boer War, WWI and WWII

To commemorate ANZAC Day on Sunday 25 April, Ancestry, the global leader in family history, will open up its entire collection of New Zealand and Australian military databases to New Zealanders free of charge.

This includes all of the site’s New Zealand and Australian military history collections, as well as select UK military collections within which information on Commonwealth soldiers may be found. The records will be freely accessible from Wednesday 21 April to Monday 26 April 2021 at Ancestry.com.au

With Ancestry offering online access to an extensive collection of New Zealand military records and with more than 40 million individual military records pertaining to New Zealand, Australia and the UK, this collection is a valuable resource to anyone wishing to find out more about their family history.

Apart from the purely military information - who enlisted, where and when, who served in what capacity and what happened to them - many of the records show addresses, occupations and next of kin of the soldiers, all vital information when exploring your family history.

"The information in these military history records offers a fascinating insight into New Zealand’s past, and the role New Zealanders played in some of the most significant military events from 1840 to 1945," says Jason Reeve, spokesperson at Ancestry.com.au. "Over the ANZAC Day period, these records could help you discover the stories of the military ancestors in your family tree, making your commemorations even more personal and meaningful."

The military collections that will be free to access during this period include:

New Zealand Military Collections

- New Zealand, Roll of Honour, 1840-1903

- New Zealand Army Medal Rolls, 1860-1919

- New Zealand Army WWI Nominal Rolls, 1914-1918

- New Zealand Army WWI Casualty Lists, 1914-1919

- New Zealand Army WWI Roll of Honour, 1914-1919

- New Zealand Expeditionary Force Record of Personal Service, 1914-1918

- Chronicles of the N.Z.E.F., 1916-1919

- New Zealand WWI Army Reserve Rolls, 1916-1917

- New Zealand WWI Military Defaulters, 1919-1921

- New Zealand WWII Army Nominal Rolls, 1939-1948

- New Zealand, WWII Appointments, Promotions, Transfers and Resignations, 1939-1945

- New Zealand, WWII Ballot Lists, 1940-1945

Australian Military Collections

- ANZAC Memorial, 1914-1918

- Australia, WWI Service Records, 1914-1920

- Australian Imperial Force Burials at Gallipoli, 1915

- Australia, WWII Service Records, 1939-1945

- Australia, Royal Australian Air Force Personnel Files, 1921-1948

UK Military Collections

- UK, Naval Medal and Award Rolls, 1793-1972

- UK, Navy Lists, 1888-1970

- British Army WWI Service Records, 1914-1920

- UK, Commonwealth War Graves 1914-1921 and 1939-1947

- UK, British Prisoners of War, 1939-1945

- UK, Military Campaign Medal and Award Rolls, 1793-1949

The records will be freely accessible from Wednesday 21 April to Monday 26 April 2021 at Ancestry.com.au

Additional information and updates can be found at the below links:

Follow us on Twitter: @AncestryComAu

Follow us on Facebook here

About ancestry.com.au:

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of

personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 27 billion records and over 18 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ancestry.com.au on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 