Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hamilton Finds New Sound With Musical Talent Show

Friday, 23 April 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Found Sound

Raise Up Hamilton is excited to announce the return of New Found Sound for 2021! A youth music showcase event, New Found Sound will be running at The Meteor on May 14, 7pm with the support of De Stylez Music Studio and Youth Week.

Raise Up is the YMCA’s Youth Development Programme and is made up of a crew of youth from across Hamilton who meet once a week to create and run events for youth in their community. New Found Sound is one of these events and will be returning to The Meteor Theatre for second year running as part of Youth Week 2021. A musical talent show for youth aged 13-18; New Found Sound aims to provide a platform for young performers to experience all aspects of event management from event organisation to live performance.

“Last year we had a great show with 10 acts of amazingly talented youth performers,” says Raise Up crew member and this year’s New Found Sound MC Sydney Brydon. “The Hamilton Raise Up crew can’t wait to put on another fun filled night of amazing youth acts for all the awesome musically talented youth that live in the Waikato”.

The Raise Up programme runs in both Auckland and Hamilton with New Found Sound being an annual event run across all Raise Up crews as regional events. The winners from each individual event will gain a spot in the New Found Sound Finals hosted in Auckland.

“We are still on the lookout for youth that want a chance to showcase their musical talents,” adds crew member and event lead Al Parsons. Soloists, duos and bands/groups are still able to register their acts at Raiseup.co.nz. The winner from each category will go on to have access to free 'Professional Edge' live performance workshops followed by the opportunity to play at the finals event, which comes with a recording session as the main prize.”

As a community event, New Found Sound is not just for the musically inclined, all are welcome to come and rock out too those that are! “An event designed by youth for youth, the audience will also get a chance to vote for who they think should win, so friends and family are heavily encouraged to come and support performers.” says Parsons.

Registration for acts is free and entry is Koha on the door for audience to attend, all proceeds from New Found Sound will go back into funding future Raise Up events.

“We’re aware that Smoke Free Rock quest is holding auditions on Saturday the 15th May and that we have a few acts that would like to attend both our event and theirs” adds Raise Up Hamilton Coordinator Morgana Murdoch. “In the spirit of providing youth with as many opportunities as possible we have made the decision to move our event to Friday the 14th May to enable performers to do both events.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Found Sound on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 