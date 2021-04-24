Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get On Board Kiwis And Name Aotearoa’s Super-sized Great Olympic Skateboard

Saturday, 24 April 2021, 5:34 am
Press Release: NZ Olympic Team

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is calling on Kiwis to get on board and show their support for the New Zealand Team as they gear up for the Tokyo Olympic Games by giving a name to a giant 12-metre long, 800-kg skateboard.

The super-sized skateboard celebrates six newly added events at the Olympic Games, including skateboarding, surfing and three-on-three basketball. Set to break records by entering the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest fully operational skateboard in the world, the board is a symbol of the changing face of the Olympics.

The skateboard is travelling the length and breadth of Aotearoa for the ‘Great Olympic Skate Roadshow’ and will visit 40 towns in 41 days starting in Kaikohe on Monday 10 May, but first it needs a name.

People can enter their suggestion for a name through ‘The NZ Team’ Facebook and Instagram Pages or via this link: https://woobox.com/egcwqg. Entries close on Wednesday 5 May.

The winner will receive a money-can’t-buy New Zealand team experience which includes being flown to Auckland on Sunday 9 May to attend a naming ceremony where Barbara Kendall will announce the name. She will also present the winner with a replica of the skateboard featuring the winning name.

Four runner-ups will receive a $200.00 voucher from Noel Leeming or The Warehouse.

Former Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall is chairing the prestigious judging panel which includes Olympians and President of Skateboarding New Zealand Chris Curran.

Kendall says the judges are looking for a uniquely New Zealand name – one that captures all the spirit, mana and pride of New Zealand.

“We’re looking for an inspiring name for the skateboard that gets Kiwis excited and makes them feel proud to be waving the New Zealand flag during the Games,” says Kendall.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Kereyn Smith says with no international spectators allowed at the Tokyo Olympic Games, it’s more important than ever for our Olympians to feel support on their home turf by Kiwis naming and visiting the skateboard.

“We can’t wait to see the names that come in for this very special skateboard that carries the hopes of our Kiwi athletes. During the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, Kiwis will have the opportunity to meet the skateboard and have some fun by getting involved in some of the new sports on show.”

Following the roadshow, the skateboard will be a centrepiece at the new ‘New Zealand Team HQ’ Fan Zone where Kiwis can gather together to celebrate the 2020 Olympic Games, connect with the NZ Team live in Tokyo and show their support for the New Zealand Team.

More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the Games, which will run from 23 July to 8 August.

................

Artist of the skateboard deck illustration:
Ben Bartels of Never You Mind creative studio in Hamilton.

About the Illustration:
The illustration looks to depict a New Zealand athletes journey, both physically and emotionally from humble beginnings in New Zealand to the world stage, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The athlete rising from the cloud depicts the long white cloud, with the flag symbolising the support of the nation. The road is windy with stormy seas signifying the tough road ahead. Tokyo being symbolised with Cherry Blossoms, Mt Fuji and an iconic sun rise.

The Great Olympic Skate Roadshow is made possible through the support of New Zealand Team partners, major sponsor ANZ, Toyota, The Warehouse Group, Noel Leeming, Cadbury, Barfoot and Thompson and Sport New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

