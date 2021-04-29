Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Simply The Best: Tina Turner Headlines Doc Edge

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 11:33 am
Press Release: Doc Edge Festival

Doc Edge Festival in association with RNZ has just launched its 2021 programme, presenting a jam-packed festival of over 80 feature length and short documentaries. The festival is excited to confirm the highly-anticipated doco – TINA – as part of their selection. The HBO film is the ultimate celebration of global superstar, Tina Turner, and an intimate portrait of the woman who overcame extreme adversity to define her career and legacy on her own terms. From Oscar-winning filmmakers T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay (Undefeated).

The Wonderful: Stories From The Space Station is a breath-taking cinematic celebration of a remarkable achievement of technology, international collaboration, scientific endeavour and human bravery. Director Claire Lewins draws together personal stories from people who have been part of the extraordinary endeavour that is the International Space Station to provide a fascinating insight into human nature and our relationship with planet Earth and space. Beam Me Up, Scotty!

Having made its premiere at Sundance, A Glitch In The Matrix tackles the question “are we living in a simulation?” Using contemporary cultural touchstones like The Matrix, a noted speech from science fiction writer Philip K. Dick and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike, acclaimed filmmaker Rodney Asher dives down the rabbit hole of science, philosophy and conspiracy theory, leaving no stone unturned in exploring the unprovable.

Amongst the massive line-up of films is an impressive selection of 31 local and international short films, including Doc Edge Originals, films commissioned by Doc Edge and the Rei Foundation to support titles made specifically for rangitahi. This year three films funded in 2020 will have their world premieres at the festival:

  • Make It 16 (Director Jess Feast): Teenagers are ready to make history as they challenge the current voting age in New Zealand.
  • Paper Dolls (Director AndreaKahukiwa): Kiwi teens share their fashion foraging skills, hunting in op-shops and surplus stores to find sustainable style and the freedom to be who they want to be.
  • Sea Within A Sea (Director DanechSan): Along Cambodia’s coast, seahorses are under threat. The film explores the factors that impact seahorse populations and conservation planning.

Who said size matters? These thought-provoking bite-sized documentaries will knock your socks off.

This year Doc Edge will screen at four venues: in Auckland at SkyCity Theatre from 3 – 7 June and The Civic from 10 – 13 June; Online from 4 June – 11 July; in Wellington at The Roxy 17 – 27 June. Now in its 16th year, it’s the Festival’s biggest edition yet, serving up a full month of films for Kiwis across the country to feast their eyes and minds on.

Tickets for Auckland and online are on sale now, and Wellington tickets will go on sale from Monday 3 May.

Doc Edge Festival in association with RNZ with support from Rei Foundation, Auckland Council, Department of Post, Foundation North, Heart of the City, Hula, MiNDFOOD, NZ Film Commission, NZ On Air, Phantom Billstickers, Pub Charity, Samsung, Shift72, Soar Print, The Spinoff, Wellington Council and many more.

To see the full programme and for more information on the 2021 festival, visit docedge.nz, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Doc Edge Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 