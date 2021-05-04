Entries Open - Aotearoa Music Photography Award

Kicking off New Zealand Music Month on Saturday 1st May, the Auckland Festival of Photography and Auckland UNESCO City of Music Aotearoa Music Photography Award | Whakaahua Puoro Toa competition opens for entries!

The invitation to enter is extended to all New Zealand based professional and community photographers, with the theme of music.

Online entries can be submitted from 1 – 24 May via the festival website.

At an awards function on Friday 28 May the winners will be announced and prizes allocated, including the first prize of $1500 cash.

In addition, a fantastic second prize of Master & Dynamic 0.95 MW65 Leica Edition Wireless Headphones (RRP $769) has kindly been donated by Leica.

This award is part of the 2021 Auckland Festival of Photography programme which runs free and in various locations around Auckland from 3 – 20 June.

