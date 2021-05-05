Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘Lucky Dip’ Game Show Up For Grabs – On Māori Television

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television’s new fun-filled family game show, LUCKY DIP – where contestants are given an opportunity to swap their prizes in a random draw – premieres on Māori Television on Thursday 13 May at 7.30 PM.

Charismatic entertainer Luke Bird hosts the hilarious heartland half-hour show which combines local knowledge-based and Māori language quiz questions with physical games and challenges.

“If I had to describe LUCKY DIP, think ‘It’s in the Bag’ meets ‘Sidewalk Karaoke’ and you’re getting close,” says Bird. “There’s a whole lot of energy to this show that promises to get people off their seats and competing for the goodies in a way that will leave viewers at home in tears of laughter.”

Contestants draw a LUCKY DIP cube from a machine; the cube could contain a booby prize or cash ranging from $50 to $2,000 but they will not know until they correctly answer two questions as part of the first challenge.

If successful, Bird’s co-host Marcia Hopa reveals the prize and the contestant chooses whether to draw another cube from the LUCKY DIP machine in the hope of a better return. Again, they will not know what they have won until they complete a second and then a third challenge which may involve simple hand-eye coordination exercises, charades or impersonations.

The final contestant in each episode will be selected from the audience. If they draw a booby prize, they are permitted to draw again; they only have to answer two questions correctly to win; and audience assistance is allowed – as is a little help from Bird and Hopa if required.

“There is simply nothing like this on television.at the moment,” says Bird. “And let’s face it – after the last year of panic and pandemic, we could all do with some great old-fashioned entertainment. It’s absolutely one hundred per cent awesome-ness!”

Members of the public can book their free tickets for the LUCKY DIP studio audience through the Eventfinda website. LUCKY DIP premieres on Māori Television on Thursday 13 May 2021 at 7.30 PM.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 