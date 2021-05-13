2021 Baysting Prize For Children’s Champion Goes To: What Now!

In 2019, APRA AMCOS NZ announced a new award to be presented at the New Zealand Children’s Music Awards. The Baysting Prize for Children’s Champion is in honour of the late Arthur Baysting - a well-known children’s author, songwriter and advocate who has championed children’s content creators in Aotearoa on behalf of our tamariki, working to provide kiwi kids with accessible art of all varieties that reflects their home and culture, while also inspiring and educating.

The Baysting Prize is presented to an individual, group, or organisation each year who has made a significant and outstanding contribution to the development and wellbeing of New Zealand children, through the creation of or support for music, TV programmes, films, live shows, books, education, or advocacy.

In 2021, the Baysting Prize for Children’s Champion is going to What Now.

“We are thrilled that in their 40th year of production we can recognise the awesomeness that is What Now. We believe that for generations of kids in Aotearoa, What Now has been an enormous source of fun, gunge, and laughter!” says APRA AMCOS Head of NZ Operations Anthony Healey.

“It’s given New Zealand children an incredible sense of community and togetherness across the whole country each week and it’s showcased amazing music and talented artists, told inspirational stories and developed incredible role models.

“What Now has given our tamariki a beautiful appreciation and exposure to te reo Māori and our unique kiwi culture and sense of humour. It is both irreverent and educative. These are all qualities that Arthur Baysting held close to his heart, and displayed himself, throughout his life.”

Congratulations to the What Now team, past and present, Whitebait Productions, TVNZ, and everyone who has been involved over the past 40 years on such a fantastic achievement.

The award will be formally presented at the NZ Children’s Music Awards on Sunday 16 May at Tuning Fork, Spark Arena.

The annual awards for Best Children’s Music Song, Best Children’s Music Video, and Best Children’s Music Artist will also be presented, as part of a show presented by Suzy Cato. You can check out the finalists HERE.

