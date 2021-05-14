Marathon Milestone For Hawke’s Bay Local

A major jetboat crash, cancer and cancellations due to COVID-19 haven’t stopped 39-year-old Hawke’s Bay local Cameron Burton from lining up at this weekend’s New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon.

After a jetboat crash in 2006, Cameron was told he would never run again. Despite this life-changing news, he worked hard on his recovery and later competed in two Coast to Coasts. Then there was another challenge – Cameron was diagnosed with Stage 2b Testicular Cancer, requiring three months of intensive chemotherapy.

Not one to let obstacles stop him, Cameron continues to focus on his fitness and has been training for his first marathon – the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon, which will take place on Saturday.

“This is a great milestone on the road back to full fitness,” says Cameron. “Living with the course on my doorstep, I really had no excuses not to put on my shoes and hit the limestone trails.

“I'm super excited to be participating because completing this event will be a real breakthrough for me in my path to recovery,” he said. “I'm really looking forward to the vibe and atmosphere of participating in such an epic event for my first marathon and in the most beautiful natural setting on the Hawke’s Bay trails.”

Cameron’s biggest cheerleaders will also be there to support him – his wife Louise and their three young children.

“I’m really proud and can't wait to see my family out on the course and at the finish line,” he said. “I hope I can inspire others to get involved, challenge boundaries and push beyond their comfort zones.”

Cameron joins more than 8,000 competitors hitting the course for the fifth running of Hawke’s Bay Marathon on this Saturday 15 May. The event is set to be the biggest in its history, and participants will test themselves across three distances, the Havana Coffee 10km, 2degrees Half Marathon and New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Marathon. All courses finish at the iconic Elephant Hill Estate & Winery.

Dave Beeche, Managing Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of Hawke’s Bay Marathon, said that the event has grown steadily each year gone.

“This event continues to go from strength to strength, and we are excited that so many runners and their supporters are travelling from around the country to be part of this incredible event in the stunning Hawke’s Bay,” said Beeche.

Once across the finish line, people can enjoy the Elephant Hill Estate & Winery offering New Zealand’s best finish line festival, with plenty of entertainment of the best of local Hawke’s Bay food and wine on offer.

The Hawke’s Bay Marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which also includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.

For more information on the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Hawke’s Bay Marathon click here.

