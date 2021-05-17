Helping Keep Rugby Alive And Kicking In Rotorua

The Rotoiti Sports and Community Association is pleased to have received a grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) of $3,933 towards new playing and training equipment for their men's Premiere and Reserves rugby teams. This includes not only equipment with which to train, but also strapping and first aid materials.

Chairperson Tammy Gardiner said, ”Rotoiti Sports & Community Association started the 2021 rugby season focused on building club culture and rebuilding both a Premier and Development team. This year has seen our men’s teams training together and with this financial support from NZCT our teams will now benefit from much higher quality training and playing equipment.

“Not only has this funding helped us to purchase training and playing equipment, but also enabled us to purchase the appropriate strapping and first aid materials to ensure our boys are well prepared when they take to the field. We would like to thank NZCT, as the financial support provided has helped a small rural whānau club like Rotoiti to keep grassroots rugby alive and kicking. Not having to worry about how we are going to pay for equipment means we can now focus on building our club culture and playing great rugby - all thanks to NZCT!”

The Rotoiti Sports and Community Association provides community facilities for team sports such as rugby, netball and softball, as well as fishing, golf and bowling for the entire Rotorua district.

