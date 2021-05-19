PM’s Drawing Up For Auction In Support Of Future Girl Leaders

PM Jacinda Ardern is amongst those supporting GirlGuiding NZ’s first ever online fundraising auction with the donation of a signed drawing entitled, “Still Life 2020”.

The Prime Minister, a former Guiding member back in her childhood days, has offered a signed artwork – or, in the words of the PM’s office, a “doodle” - that will be available in GirlGuiding NZ ‘s first online charity fundraising auction, Ready, Set, Bid!, between May 21 and 30.

Many other Kiwi businesses have also stepped up to help the charity continue offering the friendship, fun and adventures that have enabled countless generations of Kiwi girls to take action to change their world.

Fabulous items they have offered include rarely available behind-the-scenes tours (such as the Airport Dog Detector, geothermal electricity site and hydro dam experiences); movie magic with Weta Workshop tours and private tours to the Hobbiton Movie Set; a signed Silver Ferns 2020 netball; business marketing services; family experience packages; theatre tickets; photography sessions; sporting gear; swim lessons; gifts; a private movie experience, and yoga classes (so far!)

“It’s the experiences and opportunities that Guiding offers that girls remember and value most. Through this auction, we can also offer standout experiences and memories to our supporters” says Bobbi Oliver, GirlGuiding NZ Fund Development Manager.

Funds raised will go towards supporting the many innovative projects that are on the horizon for Guiding girl members throughout NZ in 2021 and beyond.

More details are available at - https://www.32auctions.com/GirlGuidingNZ2021. Make sure that you get ready, set and bid, to win some awesome prizes AND support GirlGuiding NZ 21 – 30 May 2021!

Auction ideas and offers are still welcome! Please contact Resch Fowler, Corporate Partnership Facilitator for GirlGuiding NZ at resch.fowler@ggnz.org.nz

© Scoop Media

