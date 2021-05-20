Kiwi Pop Sensation Benee Announces Regional ‘Aotearoa Tour’

Formidable indie-pop sensation and rising global superstar BENEE has today announced a nationwide regional tour for August. BENEE will visit every corner of the country, hitting eight different towns and cities throughout the month. The ‘Supalonely’ singer has had an incredible 18 months, from releasing her debut album ‘Hey U X’, to sharing the album with Kiwi crowds on a sold-out eight-date tour in late 2020 and, being named on Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2021 list. Worldwide streams in the billions have made her one of the most exciting new acts to have emerged anywhere.

Following the success of her October tour, BENEE recognised that fans outside the main centres don’t often get the opportunity to experience full-scale pop concerts in their own backyards. Throughout August, she will bring her trademark infectious energy to crowds across Aotearoa to get people up on their feet for a groove-worthy night.

BENEE will perform eight headline shows across the country, visiting New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Invercargill, Nelson, Tauranga, Napier and Hamilton. The ‘Aotearoa Tour’ will kick off at the TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on August 6th, spanning right through the month and ending at Hamilton’s Claudelands Arena on August 28th.

Tickets start from $49.90 (excluding booking fees) and go on sale at 12pm Thursday, May 27. VIP experiences will also be available for the tour, giving fans the chance to meet BENEE pre-show, gain early access to the venue for a prime viewing spot, and receive an exclusive tour gift. VIP experiences start at $139.90 (excluding booking fees).

Vodafone customers will have the chance to get early tickets during the pre-sale starting at 10am Monday, May 24 until 10am Wednesday, May 26.

Live Nation and Ticketek NZ customers will have the chance to get early tickets during the pre-sale starting at 11am Wednesday, May 26 until 11am Thursday, 27 May.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP information, visit: livenation.co.nz

BENEE is the dreamy voice of a disaffected generation. She broke out around the world with “Supalonely,” an alt-pop ballad about unwanted isolation, a sentiment that found her a lot of friends in 2020. Billions of streams later, she returned with the guest-packed, yet highly personal Hey u x and a southern summer of sold out shows around her home country.

She has not only performed on a string of major television shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Ellen Degeneres Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers, but appeared alongside doting fan Elton John on his Apple Music Rocket Hour radio show.

Additionally, she was named Apple Up Next Artist July 2020, nominated for MTV VMA “Push Best New Artist” 2020, MTV EMA “Best Push” Artist 2020, E! People’s Choice Awards New Artist of 2020. She has collected seven New Zealand Aotearoa Music Awards in the past two years, twice taking home Single of the Year and Best Pop Artist categories, and her single “Glitter” won the APRA Silver Scroll songwriting prize in October.

Supalonely is certified Platinum in eight countries including the US. In Australia, Supalonely, Glitter and Soaked are all Double Platinum records and Evil Spider and Find An Island are Gold – an impressive feat also matched in her home country.

Her debut studio album, Hey u x was released to widespread acclaim in November 2020. The album featured Supalonely, her collaboration with Gus Dapperton, as well as a diverse set of artists including Grimes, Flo Milli, Kenny Beats, UK artists Lily Allen and Bakar, Australian singer Mallrat and fellow Kiwi, Muroki.

She is very much looking forward to the time she will be able to share her sparkling live show with international crowds again, having last toured the world in late 2019.

Supporting BENEE, will be one of New Zealand’s most exciting up-and-coming indie rock/pop bands, THERE’S A TUESDAY. Picked to support by BENEE herself, the group consists of two female front women, Nat Hutton and Minnie Robberds, both on guitars and vocals, with Angus Murray on the drums and Joel Becker holding it down on the bass. After receiving critical acclaim for their debut EP in November 2020, followed by a busy summer festival season, There’s A Tuesday are poised to have a massive 12 months.

BENEE AOTEAROA TOUR

TSB STADIUM, NEW PLYMOUTH FRIDAY AUGUST 6

CENTRAL ENERGY TRUST STADIUM, PALMERSTON NORTH SATURDAY AUGUST 7

TE RAUPARAHA ARENA, PORIRUA SUNDAY AUGUST 8

ILT STADIUM SOUTHLAND, INVERCARGILL THURSDAY AUGUST 12

TRAFALGAR CENTRE, NELSON SATURDAY AUGUST 14

TRUSTPOWER ARENA, TAURANGA FRIDAY AUGUST 20

PETTIGREW GREEN ARENA, NAPIER SATURDAY AUGUST 21

CLAUDELANDS ARENA, HAMILTON SATURDAY AUGUST 28



TICKETS ON SALE 12PM THURSDAY, MAY 27

Vodafone customers can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 10am Monday, May 24

Live Nation & Ticketek pre-sales begin 11am Wednesday, May 26

For complete tour, ticket and VIP information, visit:

beneemusic.com & livenation.co.nz

