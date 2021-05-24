Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

(Drumroll) And The Winners Are … Billy T And Fred Award Winners For 2021 Announced

Monday, 24 May 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: NZ International Comedy Festival

May 23, 2021

Tonight, the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the outstanding talent on show in the 2021 programme at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Billy T Award.

The brilliant showcase of incredible homegrown talent was hosted by Michèle A’Court and included performances from The FRED Award Nominees David Correos, Two Hearts (Laura Daniel X Joseph Moore) and Eli Matthewson, and the Billy T nominees Brynley Stent, James Mustapic, Josh Davies, and Lana Walters, with a special guest appearance from 2019 FRED finalist James Roque.

Brynley Stent won the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award for 2021

Started in 1997 and inspired by comedy legend Billy T James, this award celebrates the growth of fresh talent in the New Zealand comedy industry. Each year it is awarded to an outstanding emerging performer with a commitment to their comedy career. Brynley Stent took home the prestigious Yellow Towel for the Billy T, a $3,000 cash grant from New Zealand Comedy Trust, $300 of free power from Electric Kiwi, alongside a hotel package from Accor Hotels and dinner at a SKYCITY restaurant of their choice.

Elii Matthewson took home The FRED Award for 2021

Named in honour of much-loved comedy icon John Clarke’s legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The FRED Award recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian. The FRED Award winner Eli Matthewson received the iconic Golden Gumboot and a prize package including; a cash grant of $2,000 from the New Zealand Comedy Trust, $300 power from Electric Kiwi, alongside a hotel package from Accor Hotels and dinner at a SKYCITY restaurant of their choice.


Other winners from the award ceremony include:

  • Best Newcomer (Auckland): Maria Williams for Anxiety... The Musical!?
  • Best Newcomer (Wellington): Tess Sullivan as Bobby Wood for If You Met My Mum, You'd Understand

comedyfestival.co.nz

